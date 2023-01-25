IAMPHENOM Keynote Speakers Announced

Industry Visionaries and Global Brands Set to Inspire HR Professionals Navigating the Future of Hiring, Developing and Retaining Talent





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the first wave of keynote speakers for its fourth annual IAMPHENOM conference taking place March 28-30 in Philadelphia.

Over 100 speakers will educate, engage and inspire attendees during 50+ sessions throughout the three-day IAMPHENOM conference. Newly announced speakers include:

– Jack Kelly, Senior Forbes Contributor



– Shwetha Krishnakumar, Director, Global Talent Operations at Adobe



– Hiral Shah, Sr. Manager, HR Technology at Adobe



– Eric Van Duren, Chief Talent Acquisition Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health



– Stephen Kramer, CEO at Bright Horizons



– Mandy Day, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Cigna



– Danielle White, Managing Director at PwC



– Melinda Littleton, Vice President, Talent Sourcing at Regions Bank



– Amy Ritter, Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific



– Rebecca Schoepfer, CHRO at TruGreen

“The speakers taking the stage at IAMPHENOM are the best of the best — this is part of what makes our event so valuable for attendees,” said Jonathan Dale, Vice President, Marketing at Phenom. “The lineup for 2023 is already incredible and we keep adding more. Attendees from all areas of HR will benefit from these powerhouse leaders and their first-hand experiences with hiring, developing and retaining talent.”

Professionals across all of HR — including talent acquisition, talent management, sourcers, recruiters, learning and development, HRIS and executives — will have the opportunity to learn from and personally interact with some of the most recognizable names in HR, including industry experts and global leaders. Attendees will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI credits.

More than 500 global and diverse companies use the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform to connect people, data and interactions to deliver phenomenal moments with maximum efficiency throughout the talent journey.

Complete details are at IAMPHENOM.com. Register before the January 31, 2023 earliest bird deadline and save.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (2021 & 2022), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Lyons



Director, Global Communications



267-379-5066



jennifer.lyons@phenompeople.com