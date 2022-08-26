iA Commemorates 50 Years of Innovation with Launch of New Pharmacy Solutions at NACDS Total Store Expo

INDIANAPOLIS & JOHNSON CITY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NACDS–iA, a leading provider of pharmacy fulfillment and automation solutions, is celebrating 50 years of innovation at NACDS Total Store Expo. With a commitment to its heritage, iA’s mission has never wavered from streamlining operational processes through advancing technology.

Today, iA continues to drive pharmacy industry innovations. From safe and accurate filling of prescriptions through the use of modern robotics, to production control software enhanced by warehouse management technology, iA’s solutions are powered by its intelligent software platform, NEXiA.

NEXiA is the foundation of iA’s automated fulfillment solutions, spanning retail and central fulfillment.

“Our NEXiA platform allows our hardware and third-party solutions to talk, streamlining the end-to-end fulfillment process,” said Marvin Richardson, RPh, Chief Executive Officer of iA. “This allows pharmacies of varying sizes the benefits of flexible on-time delivery, can aid in lowering cost-to-fill and can provide the time needed to spend with patients.” NEXiA’s continuous evolution allows for comprehensive capabilities that drive omnichannel pharmacy fulfillment — from prescription acceptance to quality verification and delivery.

As the industry has evolved, iA has maintained its focus and commitment to pharmacy innovation by launching iA SmartStart, a solution designed to enable customers to realize the benefits of central fill faster.

“We’ve listened to our customers and recognized their need to quickly reduce in-store workload and focus on value-added services. SmartStart allows customers to recognize these benefits in 120 days from contracting,” said Alecia Lashier, Chief Automation Officer of iA.

Leveraging NEXiA, SmartStart can accelerate growth to higher levels of automation. The addition of hardware, such as iA SmartPod — a fully contained dispensing system capable of labeling, filling, imaging and capping — allows the transition from SmartStart to a fully automated production facility. SmartPod’s flexible and modular design scales with expanding prescription volume and mix, enabling pharmacies to expand as their business grows.

As iA looks to the next 50 years of innovation with a commitment to industry partnership, iA is introducing shared central fulfillment solutions. By leveraging NEXiA, including its cloud modules, iA’s shared central fulfillment solutions allow multiple pharmacy organizations to coexist within a single facility.

“As the industry continues to evolve, this model brings together forward-thinking partners of various sizes seeking common goals to reduce cost and improve patient care. Regardless of where you are in your pharmacy fulfillment journey, iA will partner with you to maximize your investment,” said Tom Utech, PharmD, Group President, Product and Software of iA.

“We are committed to serving pharmacists and their patients. Total Store Expo is the perfect opportunity to take a moment to celebrate all that iA has provided to the pharmacy community thus far and look forward to another successful 50 years of innovation,” added Richardson.

iA executives are available to connect at Booth 1505 at Total Store Expo.

