i3 Verticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Grows 27.6%; Annualized Recurring Revenue2 Grows 30.2%

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIIV–i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022 vs. 2021

Third quarter revenue was $80.6 million, an increase of 27.6% over the prior year’s third quarter. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $232.6 million, an increase of 48.2% over the prior year’s first nine months.

Third quarter net loss was $4.7 million, compared to net loss of $4.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $18.8 million, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in the prior year’s first nine months.

Third quarter net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. was $3.7 million. Net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $13.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $20.1 million, an increase of 29.1% over the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $57.8 million, an increase of 50.7% over the prior year’s first nine months.

was $20.1 million, an increase of 29.1% over the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $57.8 million, an increase of 50.7% over the prior year’s first nine months. Adjusted EBITDA 1 as a percentage of revenue was 24.9%, compared to 24.6% in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA 1 as a percentage of revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was 24.9%, compared to 24.4% in the prior year’s first nine months.

as a percentage of revenue was 24.9%, compared to 24.6% in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was 24.9%, compared to 24.4% in the prior year’s first nine months. Diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.17, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.15 in the prior year’s third quarter. Diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.62, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.19 in the prior year’s first nine months.

Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 , which gives pro forma effect to the Company’s tax rate, was $0.37 compared to $0.29 for the prior year’s third quarter. Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $1.09 compared to $0.73 for the prior year’s first nine months.

, which gives pro forma effect to the Company’s tax rate, was $0.37 compared to $0.29 for the prior year’s third quarter. Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $1.09 compared to $0.73 for the prior year’s first nine months. Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) 2 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $266.7 million and $204.9 million, respectively, representing a period-to-period growth rate of 30.2%.

for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $266.7 million and $204.9 million, respectively, representing a period-to-period growth rate of 30.2%. Software and related services revenue 3 as a percentage of total revenue was 48% and 42% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

as a percentage of total revenue was 48% and 42% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, consolidated interest coverage ratio was 14.73x, total leverage ratio was 4.00x and consolidated senior leverage ratio was 2.51x. These ratios are defined in the Company’s Senior Secured Credit Facility.

1. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release. 2. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the annualized revenue derived from software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) arrangements, transaction-based software-revenue, software maintenance, recurring software-based services, payments revenue and other recurring revenue sources within the quarter. This excludes contracts that are not recurring or are one-time in nature. The Company focuses on ARR because it helps i3 Verticals to assess the health and trajectory of the business. ARR does not have a standardized definition and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. It should be reviewed independently of revenue and it is not a forecast. The active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by the Company’s customers. 3. Software and related services revenue includes the sale of licenses, subscriptions, installation and implementation services, and ongoing support specific to software.

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, “We are pleased to report another great quarter and anticipate an excellent finish to the fiscal year. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both set records, greater than 80% of our revenue came from recurring sources and annualized recurring revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 30% from the third quarter of 2021.

“The acquisition we completed this quarter in the Healthcare vertical, effective April 30, has been an excellent fit and has already shown significant success in cross-selling to customers in our revenue cycle management services. This demonstrates promise to supplement our existing software-enabled services with an additional stream of recurring SaaS revenue. Our M&A strategy is well-positioned for the current market and we expect there to be more great opportunities to add to our thriving businesses.”

Revised 2022 Outlook

The Company’s practice is to provide annual guidance, excluding future acquisitions and transaction-related costs.

The Company is providing the following revised outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022:

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Previous Outlook Range Revised Outlook Range Fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 300,000 – $ 312,000 $ 307,000 – $ 317,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 75,000 – $ 81,000 $ 76,500 – $ 80,500 Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)(non-GAAP) $ 1.40 – $ 1.47 $ 1.41 – $ 1.47

1. Assumes an effective pro forma tax rate of 25.0% (non-GAAP).

With respect to the “Revised 2022 Outlook” above, reconciliation of net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, income tax expense of i3 Verticals, Inc. and equity-based compensation expense. The Company expects these adjustments may have a potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of the Company’s consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.

Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, pro forma adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial schedules of this release.

About i3 Verticals

The Company delivers seamless integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its broad suite of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of its customers. The Company’s primary strategic verticals are Public Sector (including Education) and Healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook and statements of a general economic or industry specific nature. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, guidance, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could have,” “exceed,” “significantly,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of the Company’s industry experience and its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you review and consider information presented herein, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They depend upon future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among other things: future economic, competitive, and regulatory conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful integration of acquired businesses, and future decisions made by us and our competitors. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we have filed or will file hereafter.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2022 2021(1) % Change 2022 2021(1) % Change Revenue $ 80,553 $ 63,129 28 % $ 232,612 $ 156,947 48 % Operating expenses Other costs of services 19,749 16,064 23 % 52,890 41,044 29 % Selling, general and administrative 47,775 37,296 28 % 142,878 92,769 54 % Depreciation and amortization 7,506 6,995 7 % 21,823 17,938 22 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,254 3,609 129 % 24,684 5,835 323 % Total operating expenses 83,284 63,964 30 % 242,275 157,586 54 % Loss from operations (2,731 ) (835 ) 227 % (9,663 ) (639 ) 1,412 % Interest expense, net 3,767 2,704 39 % 10,298 7,092 45 % Other income — — n/m — (2,353 ) (100 )% Total other expenses 3,767 2,704 39 % 10,298 4,739 117 % Loss before income taxes (6,498 ) (3,539 ) 84 % (19,961 ) (5,378 ) 271 % (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,810 ) 662 n/m (1,154 ) 516 n/m Net loss (4,688 ) (4,201 ) 12 % (18,807 ) (5,894 ) 219 % Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (960 ) (921 ) 4 % (5,178 ) (1,918 ) 170 % Net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. $ (3,728 ) $ (3,280 ) 14 % $ (13,629 ) $ (3,976 ) 243 % Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 22,229,787 21,926,225 22,116,172 20,658,700 Diluted 22,229,787 21,926,225 22,116,172 20,658,700

1. Effective October 1, 2020, the Company’s financial statements are presented in accordance with ASU 2021-08, Accounting Standards Codification Topic 805, Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers. See Note 21 to the consolidated financial statements within our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 22, 2021, for a description of the recently adopted accounting pronouncement and the impacts of adoption on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 20,051 $ 15,534 29 % $ 57,805 $ 38,350 51 % Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.37 $ 0.29 28 % $ 1.09 $ 0.73 49 %

1. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Supplemental Volume Information (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Payment volume(1) $ 5,914,742 $ 5,136,285 $ 16,562,677 $ 13,200,017

1. Payment volume is the net dollar value of both 1) Visa, Mastercard and other payment network transactions processed by the Company’s customers and settled to customers by us and 2) ACH transactions processed by the Company’s customers and settled to customers by the Company.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Segment Summary (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 32,714 $ 47,839 $ — $ 80,553 Income (loss) from operations $ 6,451 $ 2,248 $ (11,430 ) $ (2,731 ) Payment volume $ 5,396,964 $ 517,778 $ — $ 5,914,742

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 91,071 $ 141,575 $ (34 ) $ 232,612 Income (loss) from operations $ 17,849 $ 7,080 $ (34,592 ) $ (9,663 ) Payment volume $ 15,018,474 $ 1,544,203 $ — $ 16,562,677

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(1) Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 29,963 $ 33,729 $ (563 ) $ 63,129 Income (loss) from operations $ 5,569 $ 3,054 $ (9,458 ) $ (835 ) Payment volume $ 4,761,350 $ 374,935 $ — $ 5,136,285

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021(1) Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 81,130 $ 77,491 $ (1,674 ) $ 156,947 Income (loss) from operations $ 15,106 $ 10,249 $ (25,994 ) $ (639 ) Payment volume $ 12,160,134 $ 1,039,883 $ — $ 13,200,017

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, September 30, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,046 $ 3,641 Accounts receivable, net 43,653 38,500 Settlement assets 6,365 4,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,084 11,214 Total current assets 73,148 58,123 Property and equipment, net 5,418 5,902 Restricted cash 14,705 9,522 Capitalized software, net 51,764 41,371 Goodwill 353,882 292,243 Intangible assets, net 200,454 171,706 Deferred tax asset 51,698 49,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,790 14,479 Other assets 10,565 8,462 Total assets $ 780,424 $ 651,800 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,083 $ 7,865 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,883 50,815 Settlement obligations 6,365 4,768 Deferred revenue 22,641 29,862 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,624 3,201 Total current liabilities 105,596 96,511 Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net 307,927 200,605 Long-term tax receivable agreement obligations 39,866 39,122 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 15,021 11,960 Other long-term liabilities 21,522 14,011 Total liabilities 489,932 362,209 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 22,252,640 and 22,026,098 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,118,142 and 10,229,142 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 226,269 211,237 Accumulated deficit (20,109 ) (6,480 ) Total stockholders’ equity 206,163 204,760 Non-controlling interest 84,329 84,831 Total equity 290,492 289,591 Total liabilities and equity $ 780,424 $ 651,800

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Nine months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,840 $ 34,035 Net cash used in investing activities $ (109,350 ) $ (149,937 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 85,695 $ 115,519

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, i3 Verticals includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to shareholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business operations. i3 Verticals believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of i3 Verticals’ current and ongoing business operations.

Although non-GAAP financial measures are often used to measure the Company’s operating results and assess its financial performance, they are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. i3 Verticals believes that its provision of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with important key financial performance indicators that are utilized by management to assess the Company’s operating results, evaluate the business and make operational decisions on a prospective, going-forward basis. Hence, management provides disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures to give shareholders and potential investors an opportunity to see i3 Verticals as viewed by management, to assess i3 Verticals with some of the same tools that management utilizes internally and to be able to compare such information with prior periods. i3 Verticals believes that inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional information to help them better understand its financial statements just as management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand the business, manage budgets and allocate resources.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three months Ended June 30, Nine months ended



June 30, 2021 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021(1) Net loss attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. $ (3,728 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (13,629 ) $ (3,976 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (960 ) (921 ) (5,178 ) (1,918 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,810 ) 662 (1,154 ) 516 Financing-related expenses(2) 7 36 13 152 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration(3) 8,254 3,609 24,684 5,835 Equity-based compensation(4) 6,799 5,111 19,680 12,694 Acquisition-related expenses(5) 136 535 1,017 2,065 Acquisition intangible amortization(6) 6,095 5,673 17,974 14,617 Non-cash interest expense(7) 1,459 1,372 4,312 4,056 Other taxes(8) 80 82 251 305 Gain on investment(9) — — — (2,353 ) Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted income before taxes 16,332 12,879 47,970 31,993 Pro forma taxes at effective tax rate(10) (4,083 ) (3,220 ) (11,993 ) (7,998 ) Pro forma adjusted net income(11) $ 12,249 $ 9,659 $ 35,977 $ 23,995 Cash interest expense, net(12) 2,308 1,333 5,986 3,036 Pro forma taxes at effective tax rate(10) 4,083 3,220 11,993 7,998 Depreciation, non-acquired intangible asset amortization and internally developed software amortization(13) 1,411 1,322 3,849 3,321 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,051 $ 15,534 $ 57,805 $ 38,350

