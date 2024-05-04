i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Home Business Wire i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Second Quarter...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IIIV–i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Friday, May 10, before the Nasdaq market open.


The Company will also host a conference call on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (844) 887-9399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 10, 2024, through May 17, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 6854757.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

The Company delivers seamless integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its broad suite of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of its customers. The Company’s primary strategic verticals are Public Sector (including Education) and Healthcare.

Contacts

Clay Whitson

Chief Financial Officer

i3 Verticals, Inc.

(888) 251-0987

investorrelations@i3verticals.com

