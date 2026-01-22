i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IIIV--i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 5, 2026, after the Nasdaq market close.

The Company will also host a conference call on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (844) 887-9399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 6, 2026, through February 13, 2026, by dialing (855) 669-9658 and entering Confirmation Code 6769466.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events & Presentations” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

The Company provides mission-critical enterprise software solutions to public sector entities. These comprehensive cloud-native solutions address a broad range of government functions, including courts and public safety, public administration, utilities, transportation and schools. The Company’s mission is to enable state and local governments and related agencies to perform their functions and serve their constituents as effectively and efficiently as possible. With thousands of software installations across all 50 states and Canada, i3 Verticals is a leader in the public sector vertical. More information about the Company can be found at www.i3verticals.com.

