i3 Broadband Named a Winner in 2025 Peoria Community’s Choice Awards

Local Residents Recognize i3 Broadband for Excellence in Internet Service

EAST PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Broadband, a Midwest-based fiber-optic internet provider, announced today it has been named a winner in the 2025 Peoria Community’s Choice Awards, a community-driven recognition program hosted by the Peoria Journal Star that honors the most trusted local businesses and service providers, as voted on by area residents.

The Peoria Community’s Choice Awards are determined entirely by public participation, with community members nominating and voting for organizations they believe demonstrate outstanding service, value and local impact. i3 Broadband’s selection in the services category reflects strong community support and recognition of the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance fiber connectivity throughout the Peoria area.

“Being recognized through the Peoria Community’s Choice Awards is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the customers and neighbors we serve every day,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “This recognition reinforces our focus on dependable fiber service, responsive local support and long-term investment in the communities where we live and work. We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to vote.”

The Peoria Community’s Choice Awards program is designed to spotlight local businesses that residents trust most, helping consumers make informed decisions while celebrating companies that play an active role in strengthening the region. Winners are featured by the Peoria Journal Star and recognized as leaders within their respective categories.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.

