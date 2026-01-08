i3 Broadband Named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave!

Local Neighbors Recognize i3 Broadband for Outstanding Service and Community Commitment

EAST PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Broadband, Midwest-based fiber-optic internet provider, announced today it has been named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave! These annual awards by Nextdoor recognizes local businesses and service providers that neighbors “love” most, based on the number of recommendations and “Faves” received on the Nextdoor platform throughout the year.

By winning the award, I3 Broadband will receive greater visibility on the Nextdoor app, a Neighborhood Fave badge on its Nextdoor Business Page and a “2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner” sticker to enhance visibility among neighbors searching for trusted local services.

“Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. “We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day.”

“Being named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave is such an honor for our team,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our neighbors and reflects the trust and appreciation of the communities i3 Broadband proudly serves every day. We’re grateful for their support and inspired to keep delivering reliable, community-focused broadband service.”

Selected by the volume of neighbor "Faves" and recommendations on the platform from the past year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognize the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor. Winners demonstrate exceptional service and meaningful local impact, distinguishing themselves as highly valued members of their communities.

Consumers can Join the Nextdoor Neighborhood Network by downloading the Nextdoor app online or visiting nextdoor.com.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.

