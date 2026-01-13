i3 Broadband Earns Platinum Recognition from CommunityVotes Rockford

Local Residents Vote i3 Broadband as a Top Community Service Provider

EAST PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i3 Broadband, a Midwest-based fiber-optic internet provider, announced today it has been awarded Platinum recognition from CommunityVotes Rockford, a community-driven awards program that honors the most trusted and highly regarded local businesses and service providers, as voted on by area residents.

CommunityVotes Rockford winners are determined entirely by community participation, with residents nominating and voting for businesses they believe demonstrate exceptional service, value and local impact. A Platinum designation represents the highest level of recognition within the program, reflecting strong community support and engagement.

“Being recognized with a Platinum award by CommunityVotes Rockford is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of the community,” said Mike Elam, vice president of Community Affairs & Market Development at i3 Broadband. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable fiber connectivity, responsive local support, and long-term investment in the communities we serve. We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to vote and support our team.”

CommunityVotes is designed to highlight local businesses that residents trust most so consumers can make informed decisions while celebrating companies that play an active role in strengthening their communities. Winners gain increased visibility across CommunityVotes platforms and serve as recognized leaders in their respective categories.

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here .

Media Contact:

Randolph Pitzer

Pitzer Relations

rpitzer@pitzerrelations.com

630.210.1631