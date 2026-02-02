i2c to Address Emerging Payments Trends at Bank Director’s Acquire or Be Acquired Conference

i2c Senior Product Leader Dan Hanks to be a featured speaker, sharing insights on innovative payments strategies to keep pace with emerging trends and technologies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, today announced that Dan Hanks, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management at i2c, will be a featured panelist at the Bank Director's Acquire or Be Acquired Conference on February 3, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The conference brings together senior leaders to explore strategic, operational, and technology priorities shaping the future of banking and payments.

As part of a session focused on emerging payments trends, Hanks will discuss how financial institutions can evolve their payments strategies and digital infrastructure to meet rising customer expectations and remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.

“Community and regional banks are being asked to move faster, innovate more, and do so without compromising stability,” said Dan Hanks, Senior Vice President, Global Product Management at i2c. “Our single global platform empowers financial institutions to modernize their banking and payments capabilities in ways that fuel growth and long-term resilience. This includes enabling self-issued cards, delivering high-performance money movement and real-time payment experiences, and responding more quickly to customer and market needs. I’m looking forward to sharing this perspective at Bank Director’s Acquire or Be Acquired Conference as we discuss how banks can keep pace with emerging payments trends.”

Hanks’ participation reflects i2c’s work with financial institutions, including small and medium-sized banks, as they rethink their banking and payments strategies. i2c’s single-platform architecture—supporting issuer processing, core banking, and money movement in a unified environment—enables clients to configure and manage complex features on one technology stack, empowering them to launch differentiated banking and payments solutions quickly and efficiently while maintaining stability, control, and customer engagement. i2c’s Payment Hub money movement solution connects to networks like FedNow, Visa Direct, and ACH through a simple set of APIs, reducing integration complexity and accelerating modern payment experiences.

In addition to Hanks’ speaking engagement, i2c will engage with banking and credit union leaders across several major industry events in February and March. i2c will exhibit at the CU Growth & Innovation Summit on February 10, 2026, in Oak Brook, Illinois, connecting with credit union executives focused on growth, innovation, and member experience. i2c will also exhibit at the ABA Community Bankers Conference, taking place February 15-17, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, an event designed for community bank CEOs and senior leaders to share strategies for long-term resilience and performance. Lastly, i2c will showcase at ICBA Live, the Independent Community Bankers of America’s largest annual gathering of community bankers and one of the biggest expos for community bank tech and services. The event takes place March 6-9, 2026, in San Diego, California. To connect with i2c at The Bank Director’s conference and upcoming events, visit here.

Through its participation in these industry forums, i2c continues to engage directly with financial institutions as they evaluate how to modernize financial capabilities amid shifting market dynamics. i2c’s next-generation platform is designed to help institutions balance innovation with resilience, enabling sustainable growth while preserving the stability and trust their customers increasingly expect.

About i2c

An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments in an all-in-one platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide.

For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.

Press Contact

Debra Dekelbaum

Director of Media and Analyst Relations, i2c

media@i2cinc.com