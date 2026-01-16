I Squared Capital Launches ANZA Power with USD $300 Million Commitment to Deliver Reliable, Clean Energy in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor, has launched ANZA Power, a next-generation independent power producer (IPP), established to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions across Australia and New Zealand. Through its ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund II, I Squared has committed USD $300 million to help enable ANZA Power to provide clean, dispatchable power that supports a lower-carbon power system while maintaining grid resilience and long-term reliability for commercial and industrial customers. The platform joins I Squared’s growing portfolio of global renewable energy investments, which includes more than 10,000 MW of renewable capacity and 15,000 MW of natural gas-powered generation.

ANZA Power was formed through the acquisition of a portfolio of solar hybrid plants and battery energy storage systems (BESS), providing the new platform with an immediate pipeline of projects and contracted cash flows. Advanced-stage projects within the Australian portfolio include 80 MWac/320MWh of solar hybrid plants located in Victoria and New South Wales, which are secured by long-term, 20-year agreements to a tier 1 hyperscale customer, creating revenue certainty that will enable further scale and investment in lasting energy infrastructure. In addition, ANZA Power expects to begin construction of additional 80 MW of renewable assets across Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2026.

“Across Australia and New Zealand, customers and power systems are facing a dual imperative of accelerating decarbonization while ensuring reliable, round-the-clock energy supply,” said Harsh Agrawal, Senior Partner at I Squared Capital. “ANZA Power was purpose-built to address this challenge. By combining renewable generation, battery storage and flexible gas power generation within a single, scaled platform, we aim to deliver clean power that is available when customers need it most, without compromising grid resilience. This investment reflects our long-term conviction in the region and our strategy of building high-quality, locally anchored platforms that can grow alongside industrial and commercial customers, support economic development, and contribute meaningfully to the energy transition across Australia and New Zealand.”

Under I Squared’s ownership, ANZA Power will develop, own and operate an integrated mix of renewable generation, battery storage and flexible gas power generation. This diversified approach allows the company to deliver 24/7 energy that meets the operational needs of industrial customers while supporting broader system stability and emissions reduction. The ANZA Power platform will seek to leverage the skills, expertise and efficiencies from across I Squared’s global renewable energy portfolio. I Squared has extensive investments in renewables in the APAC region including the pan Asian platform Hexa Renewables which has a more than 2 GW portfolio of solar, wind and energy storage assets, across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and India, secured by long term contracts.

About ANZA Power

ANZA Power is a renewable energy and decarbonisation platform operating across Australia and New Zealand. Backed by a USD $300 million equity commitment from ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund II, ANZA Power develops, owns, and operates integrated energy solutions, including renewable generation, natural gas base power, and battery storage, to deliver reliable, firm, and sustainable power solutions for businesses and communities. Learn more at https://www.anzapower.com.au/.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $50 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in more than 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

Disclaimers

This document does not constitute advice or a recommendation or offer to sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. It is provided for information purposes only. Investing involves risk, loss of principal is possible. Specific investments described herein do not represent all investment decisions made by ISQ. The reader should not assume that investment decisions identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Specific investment advice references provided herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily representative of investments that will be made in the future.

