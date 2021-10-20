Hytera PoC Reaches 10,000 Subscribers in Turkey

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10000Subscribers–Hytera, a global leading provider of Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) solutions, is pleased to announce that the number of subscribers of its Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) solutions in Turkey has reached 10,000 since its launch in Q2 2019.





In recent years, inspired by the rapid evolution of broadband technologies, traditional push-to-talk users have shown an ever-increasing demand for data-rich multimedia services such as images and videos which are not supported by the legacy narrowband radio systems. Driven by the demand, Hytera’s end-to-end PoC communication solution was born. It provides a large variety of products including PoC radios and Hytera HyTalk platform-based solutions, which can not only provide multimedia services, but also utilize the wide coverage of the public network to provide nationwide or even globalwide communication service for users performing tasks at long distances.

Hytera’s PoC solution is used extensively in many fields, including private security, taxi, government, hospital, construction and others. “From the feedback we have received so far, our PoC subscribers are quite satisfied with its performance. They know they can always get support from Hytera whenever they need as we have one of the largest dealer and service networks in Turkey to provide technical support and maintenance service anywhere anytime,” said Hakan Tang, Deputy Director of Hytera MENA.

In Turkey, Hytera PoC solution is largely used for voice communication and GPS tracking. Apart from these, it’s also applied in plentiful scenarios such as area detection, out-of-area entry and exit alarms, and image confirmation.

In the future, Hytera is looking to offer more customized PoC solutions for clients in Turkey and around the globe. “The 10k threshold means a lot to us. It’s a strong amount of users who trust Hytera and will empower us to take the next big step – Hytera will consider the integration of DMR & PoC technologies in the near future, which will leverage the existing PMR networks and PoC solutions to the fullest for our clients,” added Stanley Song, Deputy General Manager of Hytera Overseas Sales Dept.

Learn more at http://www.hytera.ae.

Contacts

Jia Liu



Jia.Liu@hytera.com