HyperX Signs DJ Zedd as Global Brand Ambassador

International Producer Will Collaborate with Official Gaming Audio and Microphone Supplier on Original Product and Promotional Activities

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of world renowned DJ, record producer, and songwriter Zedd as the brand’s newest ambassador. Through the relationship, HyperX will serve as Zedd’s Official Gaming Audio and Gaming Microphone Supplier. Zedd will in turn help the gaming solutions provider design and promote several original product offerings, including custom and limited-edition headsets and peripherals. Beyond original product, the duo will bring gamers and music fans exclusive content and promotional platforms.





The relationship between HyperX and Zedd developed organically, as a result of the artist’s passion for gaming. Zedd has been an avid gamer for years, playing multiple titles between tour stops and studio sessions.

“HyperX has supported my passion for gaming since we first connected via Twitter, several years ago,” said Zedd. “Their products are a major part of my gaming lifestyle and I am grateful for the ongoing support. I’m eager to kick off our collaboration, which dives much deeper than a typical partnership.”

Since 2002, HyperX has made gaming more approachable for gamers of all levels across multiple gaming platforms through its PC, console and mobile products. In addition to providing products that support varying needs, the brand has developed multi-year relationships with a diverse roster of celebrated ambassadors across culture, entertainment and sport. Built around transparency, innovation and collaboration, these ambassadorships have helped the brand bring gaming to new audiences and cement what was once a niche hobby as a popular pastime.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve really grown alongside gaming, from this bold, grassroots company into a lifestyle brand,” said Dustin Illingworth, Head of Influencers and Esports, HyperX. ”Zedd is an incredible talent who’s known not only for his musical contributions, but passion for gaming. Together, we aim to show the authentic link between music and gaming, and bring these worlds even closer together.”

Zedd joins a growing line-up of more than 25 HyperX ambassadors, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aerial Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, international soccer players Dele Alli and Casemiro, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, streamer Valkyrae and social media sensation Bella Poarch.

To stay up to date on this ambassadorship and potential collaborative offerings, please visit hyperx.com.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Zedd

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with “Clarity” after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on “Clarity” (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® “Best Dance Recording”), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, “Stay The Night” (which racked up more than 1 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, “I Want You To Know,” which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard’s “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” chart. He’s also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single “Stay” which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit The Middle,” which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including “Record Of The Year,” “Song Of The Year,” and “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.” Most recently, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year’s NFL Super Bowl LVI.

