HyperX Announces New Season of “Queued Up” Content Creator Showcase

Annual Showcase Highlights and Empowers Next Generation of Content Creators

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the new season of Queued Up, a showcase that identifies and celebrates promising talent in the gaming space. The new season of Queued Up will highlight and empower rising content creators by providing them with a platform to help their brands flourish.





Each year, Queued Up features a class of five content creators chosen and showcased to the world. The Queued Up class will receive benefits and prize packages designed to help scale their brands, including a twelve-month paid contract, the opportunity to be featured in new releases, and tools to help scale their brands.

“With the growing number of up-and-coming content creators, we look forward to showcasing another group of talented individuals with Queued Up in 2022,” said Kerry Hoang, social media & brand content manager, HyperX. “HyperX’s goal is to empower and support the next generation of talent by providing products and tools to help grow their social channels and enable them to elevate their brand and feel empowered as content creators.”

Queued Up candidates will be chosen by an internal selection committee, as well as the HyperX community, who will have the opportunity to vote on the top five finalists. An internal submission period begins in August and the selected 20 individuals will be notified in early September. Fans will have the opportunity to vote online from Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Friday, Oct. 7 to determine the top finalists for the 2022 Queued Up. The top five HyperX Queued Up winners will be revealed at a winners’ announcement livestream celebration on Oct. 21, 2022.

During the winners’ announcement livestream, the 2022 Queued Up class and current HyperX roster of influencers and streamers will take over the HyperX livestream for a series of talent-driven segments where they will play their favorite games, get to know each other, and allow the online audience to meet them.

For more information, please visit https://www.queuedup.gg/.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

