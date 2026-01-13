Todd Thomas’ newest book debuts as Amazon #1 New Release, topping Oil & Energy and Green Business Categories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Todd Thomas, best-selling author of the Unleashing Abundant Energy trilogy and founder of climate-tech company Woodchuck.ai, today announced the release of his latest book, Hyperscale: AI, Data Centers, and the Next Great Expansion of Global Energy Capacity. The book has already surged to #1 on Amazon in the Oil & Energy, Green Business, and Overall New Release categories.

Hyperscale examines one of the most consequential—and least understood—industrial transformations of our time: the rapid rise of AI-driven data centers and their unprecedented impact on global energy systems. As hyperscale computing accelerates demand for electricity at gigawatt scale, Thomas argues that data centers are no longer passive energy consumers, but active infrastructure reshaping how power is generated, distributed, and decarbonized.

“We’re proving that sustainability and strong economic growth can go hand in hand,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who praised the work behind Hyperscale. “We don’t have to choose between what’s right for the environment and what’s good for our communities. We can and must do both. And I think this is an example that we are up to the task in creating opportunity in the process.”

Drawing on real-world projects and emerging technologies—from power-positive data centers and landfill-to-energy systems to advanced nuclear and fusion—Hyperscale connects digital infrastructure with physical infrastructure, offering a blueprint for how the AI era can scale without breaking the grid or the planet.

“It is nearly impossible to discuss our nation’s economic future, or our planet’s path to sustainability, without discussing the explosion of growth expected from hyperscaling data centers, artificial intelligence, and machine learning,” said Tim Profeta, Founding Director and Executive in Residence at Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment and Sustainability. “Todd Thomas offers a crisp and cogent discussion of the phenomenon for anyone that wants to comprehend the intricacies and implications of this next industrial revolution. The next time you want to use a flight or train trip to educate yourself, you should pick up Hyperscale and understand what the future will bring.”

The book arrives at a moment when governments, utilities, and technology leaders are grappling with how to support explosive AI growth amid aging grids, permitting delays, and mounting climate pressure. Hyperscale argues that the solution lies not in choosing between innovation and sustainability, but in redesigning infrastructure so the two reinforce each other.

Hyperscale is available now through major booksellers.

About the Author

Todd Thomas is a recognized voice in AI, innovation and entrepreneurship, and is the best-selling author of the Unleashing Abundant Energy trilogy. Todd has built his career harnessing emerging technologies to drive efficiencies and create new commercialization opportunities. Todd has an Economics degree from Claremont McKenna College, has studied Strategy Execution at the Harvard Business School, has a Masters in Education from the Claremont Graduate School, and has an MBA and a Masters in Economics from the WP Carey School of Business, ASU. Todd is the Founder & CEO of Woodchuck, a climate impact startup dedicated to transforming waste into valuable resources, reducing costs, reducing landfill usage, and unleashing an abundant energy future.

