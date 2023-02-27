HydraForce Introduces New Boom Lock Valve

New electro-proportional pressure control valve on display at IFPE 2023, booth S80207

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HydraForce, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic valves and manifolds, is launching its patent-pending electro-proportional boom lock valve, the EHBL, at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 show in Las Vegas as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE). Taking place March 14-18, the valve will be on display at IFPE on HydraForce booth S80207.

“We’re excited to showcase the latest in boom lock technologies,” said Russ Schneidewind, Director of Business Development, HydraForce. “EHBL is a single-piece housing that is more compact and lightweight than typical custom manifolds or valve packages, and it can be customized for any boom lock valve need.”

The HydraForce EHBL features an integral check that protects hydraulic systems in the event of a hose rupture or burst. In most excavators, the hydraulic system incorporates lowering controls that typically employ a pilot-operated proportional poppet valve to control the hydraulic flow between the boom and the main control valve.

With EHBL, HydraForce takes a different approach by controlling pressure rather than flow. The valve has a poppet seat for low leakage and spool-type metering for improved control.

It is internally piloted, thus eliminating the need for additional pilot lines or sources. The pressure control valve has an integrated housing with a built-in check valve providing free reverse flow. The EHBL has a flow rating of 66 gpm (248 lpm) and can accommodate pressures up to 6091 psi (420 bar).

To schedule a meeting with HydraForce at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2023, click here. For more information about HydraForce, visit www.hydraforce.com.

About HydraForce

HydraForce, founded in Chicago, USA in 1985, is a global designer and manufacturer of motion control systems, encompassing hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds and electronic controls for a variety of off-highway industries, including farming, construction, marine, material handling, mining, and forestry. HydraForce employs 2,000+ employees in the USA, Great Britain, Brazil and China. In February 2023, HydraForce was acquired by Bosch Rexroth, becoming a significant part of the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit. Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce combine their presence in complementary regions to provide comprehensive coverage in Europe and North America, while enabling growth in Asia.

