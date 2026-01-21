Hyatt Survey Services, Inc. has Joined SAM

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM Companies (“SAM” or the “Company”), the nation’s leading provider of professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions, announced that it has acquired Hyatt Survey Services, Inc. (“Hyatt”), a Florida-based Land Surveying, Mapping, and Hydrographic firm serving a diverse base of clients across the broader infrastructure markets in the region.

For over 20 years, Hyatt has built a strong reputation for delivering accurate, dependable Geospatial data through its comprehensive Land Surveying, Mapping, and Hydrographic services across the state of Florida. With a team of approximately 30 professionals and nine experienced field crews, Hyatt provides best-in-class solutions to hundreds of major infrastructure projects each year, providing high-quality solutions that help clients enhance safety, reliability, operational efficiency, and decision making.

Hyatt brings deep technical expertise, long-standing client relationships, and specialized capabilities that align naturally with SAM’s broad suite of Managed Geospatial Services™. This acquisition strengthens SAM’s presence in Florida and expands the Company’s capacity to serve utilities, transportation and critical infrastructure markets across the Southeast. Further, now as part of the SAM Family, the team will be able to provide a full suite of Geospatial and Inspection services, including Aerial Mapping and LiDAR, Utility Engineering and Mobile Mapping, to Hyatt’s diverse client base.

SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon said, “Hyatt Survey Services has earned a strong reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality Geospatial solutions to clients across Florida. Their deep experience, responsive service, and trusted client partnerships align exceptionally well with SAM’s values and technical capabilities. Together, we will be well-positioned to expand our footprint in the region and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

“This partnership marks an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients,” said Russell Hyatt, Vice President of Hyatt Survey Services. “By joining forces with SAM, we gain access to national resources, advanced technologies, and expanded opportunities to support our clients with the highest levels of quality and service. We look forward to contributing to SAM’s continued growth.”

SAM continues to pursue a bold strategic growth strategy, both organic and through acquisition, focused on strengthening capabilities, enhancing client solutions, and expanding its national impact. Business owners interested in learning more about SAM’s M&A strategy and the benefits of partnering with the Company can visit the “Mergers & Acquisitions” page on the SAM Companies website.

SAM is a leading provider of spatial data for informed, strategic decision-making, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions firm in North America, SAM uses advanced scientific methods to capture and analyze structures and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing partners with insights that support informed decisions and ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

