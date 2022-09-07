Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice with Addition of Sarah Pearce in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP continues the expansion of its global privacy and cybersecurity practice with the addition of Sarah Pearce as a partner in the firm’s London office.

Pearce advises a range of clients in identifying, evaluating, and managing privacy and cybersecurity risks and compliance matters in the United Kingdom and European Union. She has extensive experience developing privacy compliance frameworks to address U.K. and EU General Data Protection Regulation considerations and advises companies in navigating data security incidents and regulatory investigations.

“Sarah brings deep leadership experience and a strong U.K. and European privacy outlook, which will bolster the firm’s offerings to our clients, including U.S. companies operating in the UK and EU,” said Lisa J. Sotto, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Pearce most recently led Paul Hastings LLP’s U.K. and European privacy and cybersecurity practice from the firm’s London and Paris offices, advising companies on data privacy and security issues in the U.K. and across Europe, including the impact of Brexit negotiations and the aftermath of the U.K.’s departure from the EU.

“With Sarah’s experience, we are excited to further strengthen our team’s unique ability to provide clients with seamless, timely and practical advice across jurisdictions,” said privacy and cybersecurity practice partner Aaron P. Simpson.

Pearce is a law graduate of King’s College, London, and Université 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, Paris and completed her LPC at The University of Law, Guildford.

A leader in its field, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and mitigate risks at every step of the information life cycle. The group advises clients in myriad industry sectors on compliance with international data protection laws, including the GDPR and EU member-state implementations, and U.S. federal and state privacy and information security requirements; the prevention and management of data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including disputes arising from those events; and the development of corporate data use and privacy policies.

