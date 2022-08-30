Hunting Upgrades its ControlFire Well Perforating Technology

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today introduced the ControlFire Perf+ Panel™ and Perf+ Logger™ software.

This new generation of ControlFire® software and hardware improves on the ControlFire shooting panel technology for perforating operations in oil and gas wells.

The ControlFire Perf+ Panel™ combines the shooting power supply, data acquisition and Hunting’s ControlFire® controls into a single rack-mount panel that conveniently integrates multiple surface systems into a single, compact package. The new system also introduces design improvements and new features.

The Perf+ Panel system increases communication speed and reads detonator resistance downhole when used with ControlFire Recon™ products. It also introduces new automation capabilities during ControlFire operations that reduce human error and expedite the “on-the-fly” perforating process. This allows the user to focus on winch control, line tension and other critical parameters while the perforating processes are automatic.

The Perf+ system’s new companion, Perf+ Logger software, seamlessly interfaces with existing depth systems to generate a user-friendly log record for perforating operations. By incorporating the shooting panel and data processing into a single unit, the Perf+ Logger software can automatically plot shot indications on the perforating log, providing real-time perforation depth records required for well data analytics.

Hunting’s perforating technology is available through Hunting’s network of distribution centers strategically located in all the world’s oil-producing regions.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world’s leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company’s Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

