Hundreds Convene for Kareo’s Seventh Annual Billing Company Success Summit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BillingSuccessSummit—Kareo, a leader in cloud-based clinical and financial software, held its seventh annual Billing Company Success Summit at the Hilton Huntington Beach Hotel on September 21-23, 2022. The three-day event was an exclusive opportunity for medical billing companies to explore the insights, trends, and policies that affect today’s evolving healthcare market and to leverage technology to support providers and get them paid quicker.

During the summit, leaders shared their knowledge about the new era of healthcare, including the digital transformation of medical billing and the consumerization of healthcare and changing patient expectations. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a tailored course led by Kareo’s training team that offered advanced tools for product and workflow efficiencies. In addition, attendees learned more about Tebra’s vision and mission, which formed through the merger of Kareo and PatientPop in late 2021. Other popular sessions included updates on cybersecurity and data safety; accelerating growth in sales with people, marketing, and expansion opportunities; and improving efficiency and profitability to boost operational excellence.

“I look forward to this event every year and the opportunity to interact with our dedicated medical billing community,” Dan Rodrigues, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer for Kareo, said. “We want to continue to empower our clients with all the technology they need to run their practices and streamline workflows for every billing need. This summit provides actionable guidance to support practice growth and platform optimization as well as education on the latest evolutions in product and support.”

Medical billing companies serve as trusted business partners to healthcare practices as an extension of their front-office support. They often recommend and help implement new technology to empower their clients with solutions to successfully run their practice.

Kareo Billing is a practice management technology that ​automates tasks and simplifies workflows with easy-to-learn scheduling, capturing patient payments, claim tracking, billing tasks, analytics, and more. Kareo offers a medical billing solution for every specialty and has an unmatched network of billing company partners to help support individual practice needs. Kareo has been a leading provider of revenue cycle management software solutions for over 15 years, and currently partners with over 1,600 billing companies and over 50,000 of their provider customers.

Kareo, a Tebra company, is a leading cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the ​​2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner’s Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo’s headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

