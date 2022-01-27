‘Humor, Seriously’ Authors Dr. Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesscoaching–Stanford lecturers, co-authors of the bestselling book ‘Humor, Seriously,’ and experts on incorporating humor in business, Dr. Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas are the featured guests on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian this week. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Dr. Aaker and Bagdonas shared their perspectives on the benefits of humor – a topic they understand better than most. The two teach “Humor: Serious Business” at Stanford Graduate School of Business. The popular course is designed to help business-minded, often overly-serious people experience, through humor, more joy, and ultimately an enhanced experience with everything they do. Their new book Humor, Seriously, documents their insights and learnings which they also touched upon in the discussion with Shegerian.

“We loved our visit with John on the Impact Podcast to discuss the surprising research on why humor fuels creativity, fosters resilience, strengthens bonds and persuasive impact,” said Dr. Aaker and Bagdonas in a joint statement. “It was also great to share some belly laughs with John – sparked by stories about Bill Murray and other humor heroes who reveal concrete tools for having more joy at work and in life.”

“It was an absolute joy to host Jennifer and Naomi on our show,” said Shegerian. “Not only are they very funny storytellers, they also have hugely impactful insights that can help people improve their approaches to relationships, business and life in general. It’s an episode not to be missed!”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

