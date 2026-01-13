Humanscale Introduces NexPoint™: An Ergonomic, Future-Ready Point-of-Sale Solution Designed for Modern Retail and Hospitality

New POS platform brings award-winning ergonomics, ADA compliance, and seamless Lenovo compatibility to high-traffic environments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanscale, the global leader in ergonomic workplace solutions, today announced NexPoint™ kiosk, a thoughtfully engineered point-of-sale (POS) system that brings the brand’s award-winning ergonomic expertise to retail, hospitality, healthcare, and self-service environments.

Designed to enhance both employee comfort and customer experience, NexPoint kiosk applies Humanscale’s evidence-based ergonomic principles to the POS setting, supporting natural posture, minimizing physical strain, and enabling effortless screen adjustment throughout the day. The result is a system that empowers staff to process transactions, manage bookings, and assist guests more efficiently, while delivering an intuitive and accessible experience for customers.

"NexPoint kiosk represents a bold step forward in self-service technology solutions. By combining Humanscale’s ergonomic expertise with Lenovo’s computing power, we’re delivering a solution that prioritizes both human comfort and operational efficiency," shared Joe Weber, Executive Vice President of Global IT Distribution at Humanscale.

NexPoint is fully ADA-compliant and engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing POS hardware, including Lenovo ThinkStation Tiny, Lenovo Chromebox Micro, and Lenovo Flex Box. Its modular, future-ready design supports a wide range of configurations—from countertop and wall-mounted installations to free-standing setups—making it adaptable to virtually any space or workflow.

In self-service applications, NexPoint kiosk intuitive design ensures ease of use for customers across diverse environments, whether checking out in retail, ordering in restaurants, or navigating through healthcare check in. Clean cable management, integrated power organization, and simplified maintenance help maintain a polished aesthetic while reducing downtime in high-traffic locations.

“Lenovo works with the best-in-class solution makers like Humanscale to engineer smarter technology with our computing power and transform experiences across retail, healthcare and other scenarios,” said Marc Godin, Vice President and General Manager WW OEM Solutions, Smart Devices Solutions Group.

Key Features of NexPoint™ by Humanscale

Versatile Compatibility: Supports leading POS hardware, including Lenovo ThinkStation Tiny, Lenovo Chromebox Micro, and Lenovo Flex Box

Supports leading POS hardware, including Lenovo ThinkStation Tiny, Lenovo Chromebox Micro, and Lenovo Flex Box Flexible Configuration: Modular system enables countertop, wall-mounted, or free-standing installations

Ergonomic Adjustability: Supports natural movement and posture for both employees and customers

Thoughtful Cable Management: Integrated, adjustable wire management for a clean, professional appearance

Integrated Power Management: Dedicated space for power supplies and power boards to streamline setup

Advanced Integration Options: Compatible with AI voice technology, third-party power management, and monitoring solutions

Future-Ready Design: Built to accommodate evolving technology needs and long-term use

Built to accommodate evolving technology needs and long-term use Effortless Installation & Maintenance: Engineered for quick setup, easy servicing, and reduced operational disruption

With NexPoint, Humanscale extends its mission beyond the traditional workplace, delivering ergonomic innovation wherever people interact with technology.

About Humanscale

Since its founding in 1983, Humanscale has been a pioneer in ergonomic design, creating products that improve health, comfort, and productivity across evolving work environments, from dynamic office floorplates to residential spaces and the growing landscape of third places. Known for innovations such as the Freedom chair by Niels Diffrient, Humanscale has redefined standards for seating, sit/stand solutions, monitor arms, and task lighting, blending advanced functionality with a minimalist, timeless aesthetic. Each product is designed with the human body in mind, drawing on the laws of physics and natural movement rather than complex mechanisms.

Humanscale’s commitment to design excellence is matched by its leadership in sustainability. As the only major commercial furniture manufacturer in the U.S. certified as a B Corp, the company actively pursues a net positive impact ensuring that its products and processes give back more than they take. From developing materials that upcycle ocean plastics to setting climate-positive manufacturing goals, every decision is guided by the mission to benefit both people and the planet.

With a presence in more than 55 countries, Humanscale continues to shape the way people work, live, and interact with their environments worldwide.

