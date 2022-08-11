Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

Carma’s Fully Integrated Platform Brings Customer Facing Portal to Hudson Interxchange

NEW YORK & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal.





Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.

“Hudson Interxchange required a solution that could rapidly deploy, integrate all existing data, and deliver new functionality. We selected Carma’s platform because its holistic approach links ordering, service delivery, and billing into a single solution for a seamless customer experience,” according to Tom Brown, President & CEO, Hudson Interxchange.

“Carma combines management of 15MW of power, Meet Me Room interconnection to 300 different carriers, and cloud services in a single platform for Hudson Interxchange so they can focus on their core business, while we deliver a turnkey IT platform to enable it,” according to Frank McDermott, CEO, Carma.

Carma addresses the challenges of today’s telecommunications businesses with an industry-focused solution that aggregates over two dozen functions into one system. Traditionally disjointed silos like sales, order entry, contract management, workflow, ticketing, space, power, interconnection, conduit, outside plant fiber, capacity management, expense management, revenue assurance, billing, reporting, analytics, and customer facing portals come together for the most capable, ubiquitous, and scalable platform available.

About Hudson Interxchange

Hudson Interxchange offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure. The flexibility of the Hudson IX platform enables infrastructure solutions that are tailored to a customer’s specific needs. The Hudson IX team is hyperfocused on providing exceptional client experience.

For more information visit hudsonix.com

About Carma

Carma delivers the world’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform that provides a fully integrated sales, operations, service, and finance solution for any vertical in the telecommunications industry. Carma aggregates over two dozen functions into one platform for a simpler, more robust, and more secure ecosystem with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, and ISV Cloud Embed Partner.

For more information, visit carma.net

