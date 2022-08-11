Home Business Wire Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
Business Wire

Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

di Business Wire

Carma’s Fully Integrated Platform Brings Customer Facing Portal to Hudson Interxchange

NEW YORK & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal.


Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.

Hudson Interxchange required a solution that could rapidly deploy, integrate all existing data, and deliver new functionality. We selected Carma’s platform because its holistic approach links ordering, service delivery, and billing into a single solution for a seamless customer experience,” according to Tom Brown, President & CEO, Hudson Interxchange.

“Carma combines management of 15MW of power, Meet Me Room interconnection to 300 different carriers, and cloud services in a single platform for Hudson Interxchange so they can focus on their core business, while we deliver a turnkey IT platform to enable it,” according to Frank McDermott, CEO, Carma.

Carma addresses the challenges of today’s telecommunications businesses with an industry-focused solution that aggregates over two dozen functions into one system. Traditionally disjointed silos like sales, order entry, contract management, workflow, ticketing, space, power, interconnection, conduit, outside plant fiber, capacity management, expense management, revenue assurance, billing, reporting, analytics, and customer facing portals come together for the most capable, ubiquitous, and scalable platform available.

About Hudson Interxchange

Hudson Interxchange offers unparalleled infrastructure and capacity strategically located at key aggregation points across a global platform of existing and emerging markets, enabling seamless connectivity and dense power with scalable offerings that maximize operational and capital expenditure. The flexibility of the Hudson IX platform enables infrastructure solutions that are tailored to a customer’s specific needs. The Hudson IX team is hyperfocused on providing exceptional client experience.

For more information visit hudsonix.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About Carma

Carma delivers the world’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform that provides a fully integrated sales, operations, service, and finance solution for any vertical in the telecommunications industry. Carma aggregates over two dozen functions into one platform for a simpler, more robust, and more secure ecosystem with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, and ISV Cloud Embed Partner.

For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Hudson Interxchange

Theresa Lipiro

tlipiro@HudsonInterxchange.com
+1 914.260.1280

For Carma

Phil Hettinger

contact@carma.net
+1 720.409.0907

Articoli correlati

Helbiz to Announce Q2 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HLBZ--Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will report its second...
Continua a leggere

Insurity Announces Ellen Carney, Principal Analyst at Independent Research Firm, to Make Keynote Address at Excellence in Insurance Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Carney will speak at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, sponsored by Insurity, on the future of core insurance technology systems HARTFORD,...
Continua a leggere

OLB Group to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on August 15, 2022 at 4:30 Eastern Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Helbiz to Announce Q2 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

Business Wire