HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results

Financial Highlights:

Revenue



Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenue was $469.7 million, up 27% compared to Q4’21. Subscription revenue was $458.2 million, up 28% compared to Q4’21. Professional services and other revenue was $11.5 million, up 8% compared to Q4’21.



Full Year 2022:

Total revenue was $1.731 billion, up 33% compared to 2021. Subscription revenue was $1.691 billion, up 34% compared to 2021. Professional services and other revenue was $40.4 million, down 5% compared to 2021.



Operating Income (Loss)



Fourth Quarter 2022:

GAAP operating margin was (2.9%), compared to (2.2%) in Q4’21.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 13.6%, compared to 10.3% in Q4’21.

GAAP operating loss was ($13.5) million, compared to ($8.2) million in Q4’21.

Non-GAAP operating income was $64.0 million, compared to $38.2 million in Q4’21.

Full Year 2022:

GAAP operating margin was (6.3%), compared to (4.2%) in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.8%, compared to 9.0% in 2021.

GAAP operating loss was ($109.1) million, compared to ($54.8) million in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income was $169.1 million, compared to $117.6 million in 2021.

Net Income (Loss)



Fourth Quarter 2022:

GAAP net loss was ($15.6) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($16.4) million, or ($0.35) per basic and diluted share in Q4’21.

Non-GAAP net income was $56.8 million, or $1.17 per basic and $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million, or $0.63 per basic and $0.58 per diluted share in Q4’21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.8 million, compared to 47.3 million basic and diluted shares in Q4’21.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.8 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 47.3 million and 50.9 million, respectively in Q4’21.

Full Year 2022:

GAAP net loss was ($112.7) million, or ($2.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($77.8) million, or ($1.66) per basic and diluted share in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $141.8 million, or $2.95 per basic and $2.78 per diluted share, compared to $92.5 million, or $1.97 per basic and $1.82 per diluted share in 2021.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.1 million, compared to 46.9 million basic and diluted shares in 2021.

Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.1 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 46.9 million and 50.7 million, respectively in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $90.0 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $95.2 million of cash from operating activities and $97.2 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $2.0 million used for the repayment of its convertible notes, during Q4’21.

During the fourth quarter, the company generated $70.9 million of free cash flow, compared to $78.3 million during Q4’21.

During 2022, the company generated $273.2 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $238.7 million of cash from operating activities and $265.2 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $26.4 million used for the repayment of its convertible notes, during 2021.

The company generated $191.4 million of free cash flow during 2022, compared to $203.3 million during 2021.

Additional Recent Business Highlights

Grew Customers to 167,386 at December 31, 2022, up 24% from December 31, 2021.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,231 during the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

“I’m proud of the way our team stepped up to the challenging macroeconomic conditions that emerged in 2022. We executed well and helped our customers navigate choppy waters,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “We focused on product innovation and showing the value HubSpot can deliver. As a result, we increasingly see HubSpot becoming the platform of choice for SMBs. Looking ahead, we have a tremendous opportunity in 2023 to help our customers grow and make progress on our vision of becoming the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies. We’ve taken the hard but necessary steps to restructure our business so we’re better positioned to navigate the current environment and emerge stronger long-term. Our mission of helping millions of organizations grow better is as exciting as ever.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 16, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $473.0 million to $475.0 million. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 4 point headwind to first quarter 2023 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $45.0 million to $47.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84(2). This assumes approximately 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2023:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.050 billion to $2.060 billion. Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a one point headwind to full year 2023 revenue growth (1) .

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $248.0 million to $252.0 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.24 to $4.32(2). This assumes approximately 52.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.



(2)The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 167,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2023; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our recent reduction in force, including risks that the related costs and charges may be greater than anticipated and that the restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits, may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,022 $ 377,013 Short-term investments 1,081,662 820,962 Accounts receivable 226,849 157,362 Deferred commission expense 70,992 59,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,074 38,388 Total current assets 1,754,599 1,453,574 Long-term investments 112,791 174,895 Property and equipment, net 105,227 96,134 Capitalized software development costs, net 63,790 39,858 Right-of-use assets 319,304 280,828 Deferred commission expense, net of current portion 66,559 42,681 Other assets 58,795 29,244 Intangible assets, net 17,446 10,565 Goodwill 46,227 47,075 Total assets $ 2,544,738 $ 2,174,854 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,883 $ 2,773 Accrued compensation costs 62,846 63,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 102,122 74,457 Convertible senior notes — 19,630 Operating lease liabilities 35,928 26,364 Deferred revenue 539,874 430,414 Total current liabilities 761,653 617,474 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 316,184 283,873 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,904 4,473 Other long-term liabilities 14,546 12,134 Convertible senior notes, net of current portion 454,227 383,101 Total liabilities 1,552,514 1,301,055 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 49 47 Additional paid-in capital 1,647,446 1,436,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,890 ) (1,339 ) Accumulated deficit (642,381 ) (560,998 ) Total stockholders’ equity 992,224 873,799 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,544,738 $ 2,174,854

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Subscription $ 458,152 $ 358,657 $ 1,690,538 $ 1,258,319 Professional services and other 11,506 10,652 40,431 42,339 Total revenue 469,658 369,309 1,730,969 1,300,658 Cost of revenues: Subscription 66,051 58,599 257,513 211,132 Professional services and other 14,214 13,040 56,746 47,725 Total cost of revenues 80,265 71,639 314,259 258,857 Gross profit 389,393 297,670 1,416,710 1,041,801 Operating expenses: Research and development 116,334 82,997 442,022 301,970 Sales and marketing 235,132 180,845 886,069 649,681 General and administrative 51,413 42,065 197,720 144,949 Total operating expenses 402,879 305,907 1,525,811 1,096,600 Loss from operations (13,486 ) (8,237 ) (109,101 ) (54,799 ) Other expense: Interest income 7,777 126 15,000 1,173 Interest expense (941 ) (5,905 ) (3,762 ) (30,282 ) Other (expense) income (6,244 ) (974 ) (6,829 ) 10,090 Total other income (expense) 592 (6,753 ) 4,409 (19,019 ) Loss before income tax expense (12,894 ) (14,990 ) (104,692 ) (73,818 ) Income tax expense (2,744 ) (1,380 ) (8,057 ) (4,019 ) Net loss $ (15,638 ) $ (16,370 ) $ (112,749 ) $ (77,837 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (1.66 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share: 48,787 47,304 48,065 46,891

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (15,638 ) $ (16,370 ) $ (112,749 ) $ (77,837 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 15,525 11,970 58,150 45,159 Stock-based compensation 76,768 45,914 275,849 166,761 Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes — 68 — 4,892 Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount — (1,971 ) — (26,428 ) Gain on strategic investments — (2 ) (4,201 ) (11,741 ) Impairment of strategic investments 5,863 — 5,863 — Gain on termination of operating leases — — — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — 6,468 Benefit from deferred income taxes (1,533 ) (1,548 ) (2,122 ) (2,869 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 504 5,393 2,013 23,507 (Accretion) amortization of bond discount (5,851 ) 1,332 (9,118 ) 4,275 Unrealized currency translation 530 701 1,010 1,304 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (53,850 ) (31,859 ) (73,985 ) (34,107 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,878 6,072 (5,987 ) (1,077 ) Deferred commission expense (15,373 ) (8,189 ) (37,583 ) (32,560 ) Right-of-use assets 9,909 4,470 29,531 31,418 Accounts payable 7,617 1,343 18,277 (10,608 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,920 20,025 32,375 58,209 Operating lease liabilities (6,529 ) (3,056 ) (21,118 ) (29,478 ) Deferred revenue 53,226 60,891 116,969 127,716 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 89,966 95,184 273,174 238,728 Investing Activities: Purchases of investments (248,951 ) (447,431 ) (1,507,870 ) (1,484,762 ) Maturities of investments 167,200 446,722 1,184,506 1,387,498 Sale of investments — — 124,998 — Purchases of property and equipment (6,042 ) (11,327 ) (37,426 ) (28,726 ) Purchases of intangible assets — — (10,000 ) — Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired — — — (16,810 ) Purchases of strategic investments (6,499 ) (2,887 ) (26,371 ) (13,089 ) Proceeds from sale of strategic investments — 12,620 — 12,620 Payments for equity method investments (1,250 ) — (3,150 ) (3,100 ) Capitalization of software development costs (12,995 ) (7,501 ) (44,345 ) (33,139 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (108,537 ) (9,804 ) (319,658 ) (179,508 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes — 8,256 60,483 8,985 Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes (34 ) — (34 ) — Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes — (9,097 ) (79,807 ) (89,525 ) Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal — — (1,619 ) — Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,572 ) (5,711 ) (11,526 ) (17,439 ) Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans 10,213 12,386 39,931 46,510 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 8,607 5,834 7,428 (51,469 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,451 (2,535 ) (6,811 ) (8,861 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (513 ) 88,679 (45,867 ) (1,110 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 334,688 291,363 380,042 381,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 334,175 $ 380,042 $ 334,175 $ 380,042

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating loss $ (13,486 ) $ (8,237 ) $ (109,101 ) $ (54,799 ) Stock-based compensation 76,768 45,914 275,849 166,761 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 729 318 2,629 1,326 Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income) — 170 (305 ) 2,087 Gain on termination of operating leases — — — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — 6,468 Non-GAAP operating income $ 64,011 $ 38,165 $ 169,072 $ 117,567 GAAP operating margin (2.9 %) (2.2 %) (6.3 %) (4.2 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 13.6 % 10.3 % 9.8 % 9.0 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (15,638 ) (16,370 ) $ (112,749 ) $ (77,837 ) Stock-based compensation 76,768 45,914 275,849 166,761 Amortization of acquired intangibles assets 729 318 2,629 1,326 Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income) — 170 (305 ) 2,087 Gain on termination of operating leases — — — (4,276 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — 6,468 Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 504 5,393 2,013 23,507 Impairment of (gain on) strategic investments 5,863 (2 ) 1,662 (11,741 ) Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes — 68 — 4,892 Loss on equity method investment 87 150 125 371 Income tax effects of non-GAAP items (11,467 ) (6,024 ) (27,399 ) (19,096 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 56,846 29,617 $ 141,825 $ 92,462 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.63 $ 2.95 $ 1.97 Diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.58 $ 2.78 $ 1.82 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations Basic 48,787 47,304 48,065 46,891 Diluted 51,094 50,888 51,099 50,694

Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 66,051 $ 14,214 $ 116,334 $ 235,132 $ 51,413 $ 58,599 $ 13,040 $ 82,997 $ 180,845 $ 42,065 Stock -based compensation (2,560 ) (1,113 ) (30,248 ) (30,557 ) (12,290 ) (1,742 ) (821 ) (16,600 ) (17,511 ) (9,240 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (283 ) — — (446 ) — (228 ) — — (90 ) — Acquisition/disposition related expense — — — — — — — (131 ) — (39 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 63,208 $ 13,101 $ 86,086 $ 204,129 $ 39,123 $ 56,629 $ 12,219 $ 66,266 $ 163,244 $ 32,786 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.1 % 3.0 % 24.8 % 50.1 % 10.9 % 15.9 % 3.5 % 22.5 % 49.0 % 11.4 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 13.5 % 2.8 % 18.3 % 43.5 % 8.3 % 15.3 % 3.3 % 17.9 % 44.2 % 8.9 %

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A COS, Subs-



cription COS, Prof. services & other R&D S&M G&A GAAP expense $ 257,513 $ 56,746 $ 442,022 $ 886,069 $ 197,720 $ 211,132 $ 47,725 $ 301,970 $ 649,681 $ 144,949 Stock -based compensation (9,076 ) (4,393 ) (107,517 ) (107,640 ) (47,223 ) (6,297 ) (3,092 ) (61,614 ) (67,413 ) (28,345 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,203 ) — — (1,426 ) — (937 ) — — (389 ) — Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses) — — 300 — 5 — — (1,152 ) (367 ) (568 ) Gain on termination of operating leases — — — — — 395 275 1,346 1,839 421 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — — — (600 ) (415 ) (2,036 ) (2,781 ) (636 ) Non-GAAP expense $ 247,234 $ 52,353 $ 334,805 $ 777,003 $ 150,502 $ 203,693 $ 44,493 $ 238,514 $ 580,570 $ 115,821 GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.9 % 3.3 % 25.5 % 51.2 % 11.4 % 16.2 % 3.7 % 23.2 % 50.0 % 11.1 % Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue 14.3 % 3.0 % 19.3 % 44.9 % 8.7 % 15.7 % 3.4 % 18.3 % 44.6 % 8.9 %

