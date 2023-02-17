HubSpot Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights:
Revenue
Fourth Quarter 2022:
-
Total revenue was $469.7 million, up 27% compared to Q4’21.
- Subscription revenue was $458.2 million, up 28% compared to Q4’21.
- Professional services and other revenue was $11.5 million, up 8% compared to Q4’21.
Full Year 2022:
-
Total revenue was $1.731 billion, up 33% compared to 2021.
- Subscription revenue was $1.691 billion, up 34% compared to 2021.
- Professional services and other revenue was $40.4 million, down 5% compared to 2021.
Operating Income (Loss)
Fourth Quarter 2022:
- GAAP operating margin was (2.9%), compared to (2.2%) in Q4’21.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 13.6%, compared to 10.3% in Q4’21.
- GAAP operating loss was ($13.5) million, compared to ($8.2) million in Q4’21.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $64.0 million, compared to $38.2 million in Q4’21.
Full Year 2022:
- GAAP operating margin was (6.3%), compared to (4.2%) in 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.8%, compared to 9.0% in 2021.
- GAAP operating loss was ($109.1) million, compared to ($54.8) million in 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $169.1 million, compared to $117.6 million in 2021.
Net Income (Loss)
Fourth Quarter 2022:
- GAAP net loss was ($15.6) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($16.4) million, or ($0.35) per basic and diluted share in Q4’21.
- Non-GAAP net income was $56.8 million, or $1.17 per basic and $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million, or $0.63 per basic and $0.58 per diluted share in Q4’21.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.8 million, compared to 47.3 million basic and diluted shares in Q4’21.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.8 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 47.3 million and 50.9 million, respectively in Q4’21.
Full Year 2022:
- GAAP net loss was ($112.7) million, or ($2.35) per basic and diluted share, compared to ($77.8) million, or ($1.66) per basic and diluted share in 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income was $141.8 million, or $2.95 per basic and $2.78 per diluted share, compared to $92.5 million, or $1.97 per basic and $1.82 per diluted share in 2021.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for GAAP net loss per share was 48.1 million, compared to 46.9 million basic and diluted shares in 2021.
- Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding for non-GAAP net income per share was 48.1 million and 51.1 million respectively, compared to 46.9 million and 50.7 million, respectively in 2021.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments balance was $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022.
- During the fourth quarter, the company generated $90.0 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $95.2 million of cash from operating activities and $97.2 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $2.0 million used for the repayment of its convertible notes, during Q4’21.
- During the fourth quarter, the company generated $70.9 million of free cash flow, compared to $78.3 million during Q4’21.
- During 2022, the company generated $273.2 million of cash from operating activities and operating cash flow, compared to $238.7 million of cash from operating activities and $265.2 million of operating cash flow, which excluded the $26.4 million used for the repayment of its convertible notes, during 2021.
- The company generated $191.4 million of free cash flow during 2022, compared to $203.3 million during 2021.
Additional Recent Business Highlights
- Grew Customers to 167,386 at December 31, 2022, up 24% from December 31, 2021.
- Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,231 during the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
“I’m proud of the way our team stepped up to the challenging macroeconomic conditions that emerged in 2022. We executed well and helped our customers navigate choppy waters,” said Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. “We focused on product innovation and showing the value HubSpot can deliver. As a result, we increasingly see HubSpot becoming the platform of choice for SMBs. Looking ahead, we have a tremendous opportunity in 2023 to help our customers grow and make progress on our vision of becoming the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies. We’ve taken the hard but necessary steps to restructure our business so we’re better positioned to navigate the current environment and emerge stronger long-term. Our mission of helping millions of organizations grow better is as exciting as ever.”
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of February 16, 2023, HubSpot is issuing guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 as indicated below.
First Quarter 2023:
-
Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $473.0 million to $475.0 million.
- Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a 4 point headwind to first quarter 2023 revenue growth(1).
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $45.0 million to $47.0 million(2).
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84(2). This assumes approximately 51.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Full Year 2023:
-
Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.050 billion to $2.060 billion.
- Unfavorable foreign exchange rates are expected to be a one point headwind to full year 2023 revenue growth(1).
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $248.0 million to $252.0 million(2).
- Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.24 to $4.32(2). This assumes approximately 52.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(1) Foreign exchange rates impact on revenue is calculated by comparing current period rates with prior period average rates.
(2)The impact of restructuring charges, which include employee severance and lease consolidation costs, are excluded from our non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income per common share business outlook.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website ir.hubspot.com.
About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 167,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, foreign currency movement, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first fiscal quarter of and full year 2023; statements regarding our positioning for future growth and market leadership; statements regarding the economic environment; and statements regarding expected market trends, future priorities and related investments, and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our history of losses; our recent reduction in force, including risks that the related costs and charges may be greater than anticipated and that the restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits, may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market for a CRM platform; our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; our ability to maintain and expand relationships with our solutions partners; the price volatility of our common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, foreign currency movement, macroeconomic instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the broader economy, our workforce and operations, the markets in which we and our partners and customers operate, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
331,022
|
|
$
|
377,013
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
1,081,662
|
|
|
820,962
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
226,849
|
|
|
157,362
|
|
Deferred commission expense
|
|
|
70,992
|
|
|
59,849
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
44,074
|
|
|
38,388
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,754,599
|
|
|
1,453,574
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
112,791
|
|
|
174,895
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
105,227
|
|
|
96,134
|
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
|
|
63,790
|
|
|
39,858
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
319,304
|
|
|
280,828
|
|
Deferred commission expense, net of current portion
|
|
|
66,559
|
|
|
42,681
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
58,795
|
|
|
29,244
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
17,446
|
|
|
10,565
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
46,227
|
|
|
47,075
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,544,738
|
|
$
|
2,174,854
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
20,883
|
|
$
|
2,773
|
|
Accrued compensation costs
|
|
|
62,846
|
|
|
63,836
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
102,122
|
|
|
74,457
|
|
Convertible senior notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
19,630
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
35,928
|
|
|
26,364
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
539,874
|
|
|
430,414
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
761,653
|
|
|
617,474
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
316,184
|
|
|
283,873
|
|
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|
|
|
5,904
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
14,546
|
|
|
12,134
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net of current portion
|
|
|
454,227
|
|
|
383,101
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,552,514
|
|
|
1,301,055
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
47
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,647,446
|
|
|
1,436,089
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(12,890
|
)
|
|
(1,339
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(642,381
|
)
|
|
(560,998
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
992,224
|
|
|
873,799
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
2,544,738
|
|
$
|
2,174,854
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
458,152
|
|
|
$
|
358,657
|
|
|
$
|
1,690,538
|
|
|
$
|
1,258,319
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
11,506
|
|
|
|
10,652
|
|
|
|
40,431
|
|
|
|
42,339
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
469,658
|
|
|
|
369,309
|
|
|
|
1,730,969
|
|
|
|
1,300,658
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
|
66,051
|
|
|
|
58,599
|
|
|
|
257,513
|
|
|
|
211,132
|
|
Professional services and other
|
|
14,214
|
|
|
|
13,040
|
|
|
|
56,746
|
|
|
|
47,725
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
80,265
|
|
|
|
71,639
|
|
|
|
314,259
|
|
|
|
258,857
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
389,393
|
|
|
|
297,670
|
|
|
|
1,416,710
|
|
|
|
1,041,801
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
116,334
|
|
|
|
82,997
|
|
|
|
442,022
|
|
|
|
301,970
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
235,132
|
|
|
|
180,845
|
|
|
|
886,069
|
|
|
|
649,681
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
51,413
|
|
|
|
42,065
|
|
|
|
197,720
|
|
|
|
144,949
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
402,879
|
|
|
|
305,907
|
|
|
|
1,525,811
|
|
|
|
1,096,600
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(13,486
|
)
|
|
|
(8,237
|
)
|
|
|
(109,101
|
)
|
|
|
(54,799
|
)
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
7,777
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
1,173
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(941
|
)
|
|
|
(5,905
|
)
|
|
|
(3,762
|
)
|
|
|
(30,282
|
)
|
Other (expense) income
|
|
(6,244
|
)
|
|
|
(974
|
)
|
|
|
(6,829
|
)
|
|
|
10,090
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
592
|
|
|
|
(6,753
|
)
|
|
|
4,409
|
|
|
|
(19,019
|
)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
(12,894
|
)
|
|
|
(14,990
|
)
|
|
|
(104,692
|
)
|
|
|
(73,818
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(2,744
|
)
|
|
|
(1,380
|
)
|
|
|
(8,057
|
)
|
|
|
(4,019
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(15,638
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,370
|
)
|
|
$
|
(112,749
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,837
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.35
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.66
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:
|
|
48,787
|
|
|
|
47,304
|
|
|
|
48,065
|
|
|
|
46,891
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(15,638
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,370
|
)
|
|
$
|
(112,749
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,837
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15,525
|
|
|
|
11,970
|
|
|
|
58,150
|
|
|
|
45,159
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
76,768
|
|
|
|
45,914
|
|
|
|
275,849
|
|
|
|
166,761
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes
|
—
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,892
|
|
Repayment of 2022 Convertible Notes attributable to the debt discount
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,971
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(26,428
|
)
|
Gain on strategic investments
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(4,201
|
)
|
|
|
(11,741
|
)
|
Impairment of strategic investments
|
|
5,863
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,863
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on termination of operating leases
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,276
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,468
|
|
Benefit from deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,533
|
)
|
|
|
(1,548
|
)
|
|
|
(2,122
|
)
|
|
|
(2,869
|
)
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
5,393
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
23,507
|
|
(Accretion) amortization of bond discount
|
|
(5,851
|
)
|
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
|
(9,118
|
)
|
|
|
4,275
|
|
Unrealized currency translation
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
|
1,304
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(53,850
|
)
|
|
|
(31,859
|
)
|
|
|
(73,985
|
)
|
|
|
(34,107
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
2,878
|
|
|
|
6,072
|
|
|
|
(5,987
|
)
|
|
|
(1,077
|
)
|
Deferred commission expense
|
|
(15,373
|
)
|
|
|
(8,189
|
)
|
|
|
(37,583
|
)
|
|
|
(32,560
|
)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
9,909
|
|
|
|
4,470
|
|
|
|
29,531
|
|
|
|
31,418
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
7,617
|
|
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
|
18,277
|
|
|
|
(10,608
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
15,920
|
|
|
|
20,025
|
|
|
|
32,375
|
|
|
|
58,209
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(6,529
|
)
|
|
|
(3,056
|
)
|
|
|
(21,118
|
)
|
|
|
(29,478
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
53,226
|
|
|
|
60,891
|
|
|
|
116,969
|
|
|
|
127,716
|
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
|
|
89,966
|
|
|
|
95,184
|
|
|
|
273,174
|
|
|
|
238,728
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(248,951
|
)
|
|
|
(447,431
|
)
|
|
|
(1,507,870
|
)
|
|
|
(1,484,762
|
)
|
Maturities of investments
|
|
167,200
|
|
|
|
446,722
|
|
|
|
1,184,506
|
|
|
|
1,387,498
|
|
Sale of investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
124,998
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(6,042
|
)
|
|
|
(11,327
|
)
|
|
|
(37,426
|
)
|
|
|
(28,726
|
)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(16,810
|
)
|
Purchases of strategic investments
|
|
(6,499
|
)
|
|
|
(2,887
|
)
|
|
|
(26,371
|
)
|
|
|
(13,089
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of strategic investments
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,620
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,620
|
|
Payments for equity method investments
|
|
(1,250
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,150
|
)
|
|
|
(3,100
|
)
|
Capitalization of software development costs
|
|
(12,995
|
)
|
|
|
(7,501
|
)
|
|
|
(44,345
|
)
|
|
|
(33,139
|
)
|
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
|
|
(108,537
|
)
|
|
|
(9,804
|
)
|
|
|
(319,658
|
)
|
|
|
(179,508
|
)
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from settlement of Convertible Note Hedges related to the 2022 Convertible Notes
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,256
|
|
|
|
60,483
|
|
|
|
8,985
|
|
Payments for settlement of Warrants related to the 2022 Convertible Notes
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Payment for settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,097
|
)
|
|
|
(79,807
|
)
|
|
|
(89,525
|
)
|
Repayment of 2025 Convertible Notes attributable to the principal
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,619
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards
|
|
(1,572
|
)
|
|
|
(5,711
|
)
|
|
|
(11,526
|
)
|
|
|
(17,439
|
)
|
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock plans
|
|
10,213
|
|
|
|
12,386
|
|
|
|
39,931
|
|
|
|
46,510
|
|
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
8,607
|
|
|
|
5,834
|
|
|
|
7,428
|
|
|
|
(51,469
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
9,451
|
|
|
|
(2,535
|
)
|
|
|
(6,811
|
)
|
|
|
(8,861
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(513
|
)
|
|
|
88,679
|
|
|
|
(45,867
|
)
|
|
|
(1,110
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
334,688
|
|
|
|
291,363
|
|
|
|
380,042
|
|
|
|
381,152
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
334,175
|
|
|
$
|
380,042
|
|
|
$
|
334,175
|
|
|
$
|
380,042
|
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and operating margin
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(13,486
|
)
|
$
|
(8,237
|
)
|
|
$
|
(109,101
|
)
|
$
|
(54,799
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
76,768
|
|
|
45,914
|
|
|
|
275,849
|
|
|
166,761
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
729
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income)
|
|
—
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
(305
|
)
|
|
2,087
|
|
Gain on termination of operating leases
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,276
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,468
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
64,011
|
|
$
|
38,165
|
|
|
$
|
169,072
|
|
$
|
117,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
|
(2.9
|
%)
|
|
(2.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(6.3
|
%)
|
|
(4.2
|
%)
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP net income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(15,638
|
)
|
|
(16,370
|
)
|
|
$
|
(112,749
|
)
|
$
|
(77,837
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
76,768
|
|
|
45,914
|
|
|
|
275,849
|
|
|
166,761
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles assets
|
|
729
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
Acquisition/disposition related expenses (income)
|
|
—
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
(305
|
)
|
|
2,087
|
|
Gain on termination of operating leases
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,276
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,468
|
|
Non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
504
|
|
|
5,393
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
23,507
|
|
Impairment of (gain on) strategic investments
|
|
5,863
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
|
(11,741
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of 2022 Convertible Notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,892
|
|
Loss on equity method investment
|
|
87
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
371
|
|
Income tax effects of non-GAAP items
|
|
(11,467
|
)
|
|
(6,024
|
)
|
|
|
(27,399
|
)
|
|
(19,096
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
56,846
|
|
|
29,617
|
|
|
$
|
141,825
|
|
$
|
92,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
2.95
|
|
$
|
1.97
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
2.78
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
48,787
|
|
|
47,304
|
|
|
|
48,065
|
|
|
46,891
|
|
Diluted
|
51,094
|
50,888
|
51,099
|
50,694
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP expense and expense as a percentage of revenue
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
COS, Subs-
|
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
|
R&D
|
|
S&M
|
|
G&A
|
|
|
COS, Subs-
|
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
|
R&D
|
|
S&M
|
|
G&A
|
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
66,051
|
|
$
|
14,214
|
|
$
|
116,334
|
|
$
|
235,132
|
|
$
|
51,413
|
|
|
$
|
58,599
|
|
$
|
13,040
|
|
$
|
82,997
|
|
$
|
180,845
|
|
$
|
42,065
|
|
Stock -based compensation
|
|
(2,560
|
)
|
|
(1,113
|
)
|
|
(30,248
|
)
|
|
(30,557
|
)
|
|
(12,290
|
)
|
|
|
(1,742
|
)
|
|
(821
|
)
|
|
(16,600
|
)
|
|
(17,511
|
)
|
|
(9,240
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(283
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(446
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(228
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition/disposition related expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
63,208
|
|
$
|
13,101
|
|
$
|
86,086
|
|
$
|
204,129
|
|
$
|
39,123
|
|
|
$
|
56,629
|
|
$
|
12,219
|
|
$
|
66,266
|
|
$
|
163,244
|
|
$
|
32,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
24.8
|
%
|
|
50.1
|
%
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
43.5
|
%
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
44.2
|
%
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
COS, Subs-
|
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
|
R&D
|
|
S&M
|
|
G&A
|
|
|
COS, Subs-
|
|
COS, Prof. services & other
|
|
R&D
|
|
S&M
|
|
G&A
|
|
GAAP expense
|
$
|
257,513
|
|
$
|
56,746
|
|
$
|
442,022
|
|
$
|
886,069
|
|
$
|
197,720
|
|
|
$
|
211,132
|
|
$
|
47,725
|
|
$
|
301,970
|
|
$
|
649,681
|
|
$
|
144,949
|
|
Stock -based compensation
|
|
(9,076
|
)
|
|
(4,393
|
)
|
|
(107,517
|
)
|
|
(107,640
|
)
|
|
(47,223
|
)
|
|
|
(6,297
|
)
|
|
(3,092
|
)
|
|
(61,614
|
)
|
|
(67,413
|
)
|
|
(28,345
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(1,203
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,426
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(937
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition/disposition related income (expenses)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,152
|
)
|
|
(367
|
)
|
|
(568
|
)
|
Gain on termination of operating leases
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
1,839
|
|
|
421
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(600
|
)
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
(2,036
|
)
|
|
(2,781
|
)
|
|
(636
|
)
|
Non-GAAP expense
|
$
|
247,234
|
|
$
|
52,353
|
|
$
|
334,805
|
|
$
|
777,003
|
|
$
|
150,502
|
|
|
$
|
203,693
|
|
$
|
44,493
|
|
$
|
238,514
|
|
$
|
580,570
|
|
$
|
115,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
51.2
|
%
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP expense as a percentage of revenue
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
44.9
|
%
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
8.9
|
%
