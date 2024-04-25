HR Tech Startup Remofirst Named a “Most Loved Workplace”

–Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work–

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remofirst today announced that it was named a Most Loved Workplace®, based on certification and analysis of the Best Practice Institute (BPI). The Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. Remofirst is a global HR tech platform that enables businesses to easily and affordably employ talent in more than 180 countries.

“As a company that is focused on making it easy for our clients to hire team members worldwide, we place our employees at the center of our business, with a focus on embracing the potential of a global talent pool without geographical constraints,” said Nurasyl Serik, Founder and CEO of Remofirst. “We are thrilled to be certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on a survey of our employees, recognizing our positive vision for the future that prioritizes innovation and respects diversity.”

Remofirst became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

Remofirst’s Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables businesses to affordably and flexibly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries where they don’t have an entity. It takes full employment responsibility for all aspects of international hiring, including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits. To view Remofirst’s Most Loved Workplace certification page go here: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/remofirst/

“I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model,” said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter’s book, “In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace,” identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other — a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

ABOUT REMOFIRST

Remofirst is a global HR tech platform that helps businesses easily and affordably employ talent worldwide. Remofirst is focused on enabling “freedom of work,” empowering companies to access and compliantly hire talent anywhere in the world. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine (both Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients for 2023), Remofirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including the World Health Organization, University of Cambridge, and Mastercard. For more information visit us at www.remofirst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

