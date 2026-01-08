HoX Secures Department of War-backed Lawrence Livermore Pilot Contract to Build Next-Generation Biosecurity Platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HoX announced a $2M pilot with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), backed by the Department of War’s (DoW) Chemical and Biological Defense Program, to establish a next-generation biosecurity system capable of detecting biological threats as they emerge.

The pilot reflects DoW's strategy to partner closely with industry to rapidly deploy new capabilities. Ian Watson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, called it part of a broader shift in how DoW engages with industry. "To dominate the modern battlefield, Warfighters must be able to detect and identify advanced biological weapons in real time," Watson said. "This pilot exemplifies DoW's new approach of accelerated experimentation with commercial partners to rapidly deliver cutting-edge capabilities to our Warfighters. This is where we are going with our industrial base."

HoX has spent the last two years building a platform for large-scale biological data generation and analysis. The company's integrated system combines robotics-driven lab workflows and a unified data warehouse. In this pilot, HoX will apply that infrastructure to biosecurity, providing the data backbone required for real-time detection.

James van Alstine, CEO

james@hox.bio

www.hox.bio