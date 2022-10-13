<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HotWax Commerce today announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA.

Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.

OReSA reconciles accurate sales data daily, catches critical data integration errors quickly, and leverages automation to simplify month-end financials. It was built to serve existing clients like Steve Madden that faced these all-too-common challenges, but is now publicly available as an extension through the HotWax Commerce Order Management Solution.

Anil Patel, CEO at HotWax Commerce, said: “We are thrilled to launch the latest software in our suite to empower omnichannel retailers. This is just another step in our mission to democratize omnichannel retailing and radically simplify the path to omnichannel excellence.”

About HotWax Commerce: HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management solution that provides retailers with the best return on their inventory by facilitating omnichannel solutions such as same-day buy online pick up in store (BOPIS), buy online return in store (BORIS), ship from stores, and pre-orders to increase conversion rates and profitability. HotWax Commerce provides omnichannel retailing solutions to leading global retail brands, including Steve Madden, Essilor, W2G, cabi, and Winning Appliances. The company is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Indore, India. For more information, please visit https://www.hotwax.co or contact HotWax’s VP of Growth Strategy, Divesh Dutta, at divesh.dutta@hotwax.co.

Divesh Dutta, divesh.dutta@hotwax.co

