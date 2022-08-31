Hospitality Software Innovator Agilysys Named to Finalist Shortlist in Three Categories for the 2022 UK Business Technology Awards

— Final Winners to be Announced October 20, 2022 —

LONDON & ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The UK Business Tech Awards, which celebrate companies that demonstrate an exceptional application of technology to transform and grow businesses in the United Kingdom, has shortlisted hospitality software innovator Agilysys in three award categories for 2022. Judged by an independent panel of leading technology experts, the final winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony in London on Thursday, October 20th.

The three categories in which Agilysys is on the finalist shortlist are (1) Property Tech of the Year, (2) SaaS Company of the Year and (3) Tech Company of the Year, Medium-Sized Company. With no hospitality-specific category in the awards listing, Agilysys’ position as a finalist in each of these categories underscores the growing importance of hospitality technology within the broader UK technology sector.

Commenting on this recognition, Agilysys Senior Sales Director Matthew Prosser said, “We are proud to represent the importance of hospitality technology in the UK as we share shortlist status with highly-respected technology pioneers from a spectrum of industries.”

Prosser continued, “Research shows people have elevated expectations as they re-engage with travel. In a study of 12,000 tourists in 12 countries, Expedia found 65 percent of respondents want their next holiday to be the ‘greatest of all trips,’ with more immersive and meaningful experiences. Delivering on those expectations one guest at a time requires applying technology and data in interesting ways to create guest and staff experiences that are both personal and profitable,” Prosser added.

Being the only comprehensive solution provider solely focused on hospitality enables Agilysys to deliver both functional breadth and innovative advancements through the Agilysys Hospitality Cloud. This platform encompasses core property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) solutions as well as 28 Experience Enhancer applications that work with core solutions to extend capabilities such as self-service, mobile access, analytics, payment processing, document management, digital dining and multi-amenity (such as golf, spa and other activities) scheduling and management. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers can be combined in Hospitality Solution Studios tailored for different settings. All Hospitality Cloud elements have been meticulously designed to improve guest experiences and loyalty while growing the bottom line.

The company’s recognition as a leading technology pioneer in the hospitality sector comes at a pivotal moment, with travel returning to record levels and hospitality operators in need of data-rich, full-coverage solutions that easily can be configured to deliver individualised experiences based on unique guest profiles.

Noted Prosser, “The more deeply operators and management companies understand their guests and staff – both in real-time and over time – the more likely they are to delight them while also operating at healthy margins. This is the central advantage technology innovation delivers in hospitality.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

