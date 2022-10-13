Horizon3.ai Named Finalist for Cloud Security Innovation of the Year in 2022 SDC Awards

NodeZero Enables Organizations to Continuously Verify Their Security Postures; Voting Is Open Until November 4, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon3.ai, a cybersecurity firm focused on autonomous penetration testing, announced NodeZero has been named a ‘Cloud Security Innovation of the Year’ finalist in the 2022 SDC Awards. NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing platform, enables organizations to continuously verify their security postures by helping them focus on fixing problems that can actually be exploited, saving time and resources.

The SDC Awards recognize and reward products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation. NodeZero was selected for its impact on the market and value provided to customers and partners. Finalists were determined by the editorial staff at Digitalisation World, and winners will be announced on November 24, 2022 at the SDC Award’s 13th annual event honoring excellence in IT.

NodeZero continuously assesses an enterprise’s attack surface, revealing ways an attacker could chain together harvested credentials, misconfigurations, dangerous product defaults, and exploitable vulnerabilities to compromise systems and data. Voting for the SDC Award finalists is open now through November 4, 2022.

“Understanding the attack paths an attacker could use to exploit an organization at risk is key. Pentesters, vulnerability scanners, and installed agents create alerts on potential vulnerabilities and breaches; however, a large majority of all vulnerabilities are unexploitable – which is a huge time and resource suck for security teams. NodeZero’s advanced, contextual intelligence and usability separate it from other vendors in the market,” said Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious nomination, and we wholeheartedly thank our colleagues, friends and entire cybersecurity community who vote for NodeZero as SDC’s 2022 Cloud Security Innovation of the Year.”

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai’s mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is an unlimited, self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production, available on-demand, and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. See your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited time and resources are spent fixing problems that matter. Not just a compliance checkbox; this is effective security. Founded in 2019 by industry and U.S. National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

