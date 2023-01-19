Hootsuite Announces Irina Novoselsky as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced technology leader with a proven track record of delivering customer value appointed to lead the next chapter of Hootsuite’s continued growth and profitability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hootsuite today announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Irina Novoselsky as Chief Executive Officer. She will assume leadership of the company, and a position on the board effective immediately. Novoselsky succeeds Tom Keiser who has stepped down from his position as CEO.





“We thank Tom for his leadership and service as he navigated the company through the pandemic and created a strong foundation for Hootsuite’s continued growth,” said Julie Herendeen, Board Chair.

“As social media becomes more critical than ever to businesses, the board welcomes Irina Novoselsky as Hootsuite’s CEO,” said Herendeen. “Irina is a proven, results driven leader with deep experience leading high velocity, high scale businesses, delivering customer-focused innovation and building operationally excellent teams. Her experience together with her drive and passion for the business make Irina the ideal candidate to lead Hootsuite in their next chapter of profitable growth at scale.”

Irina was most recently the CEO at CareerBuilder where she successfully led the global HR technology company through significant transformation, expanding its audience, enhancing the product and user experience, and driving operational excellence to best meet customer needs.

“Hootsuite is the most trusted and recognized brand in social media management with nearly five times the customers of its nearest competitor — I’m honored to lead the company in its next growth chapter,” said Novoselsky. “Social media management is a largely untapped and growing $28 billion global market opportunity. I’m eager to partner with the talented team at Hootsuite to continue to delight our customers and deliver the products and services they need to successfully navigate the world of social.”

“Irina’s strong leadership track record coupled with her deep operational and financial experience gives her a unique ability to quickly and effectively connect the customer and the product to drive business results,” said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director, Insight Partners. “She is the decisive leader Hootsuite needs to achieve our ambitious long-term goals.”

