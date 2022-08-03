HONOR Looks to Grow Its Business Strategy with Blue Yonder

Global technology company to build an efficient, agile and responsive supply chain with Blue Yonder

SHANGHAI & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To support its business growth strategy, HONOR, a leading global provider of smart devices, has selected to transform its supply chain planning processes with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Honor will implement Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning.

HONOR has a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, developing technology that empowers people around the globe. The company offers a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. To build a more efficient, agile and responsive supply chain, the company is expanding its relationship with Blue Yonder, its current supply chain solutions provider for transportation management.

By implementing Blue Yonder’s solution, HONOR will be able to:

Develop a comprehensive supply chain transformation strategy starting with the supply planning solution as the core.

Support fast business growth to become a Tier 1 supplier of mobile devices.

Address and meet customer requirements for mobile device manufacturing.

Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution will provide HONOR with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. HONOR will be able to balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make more accurate and faster decisions through the manufacturing and distribution network to minimizing stock-outs and maximizing inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

“HONOR was seeking a best-in-class solution to help them grow their business. We are excited to take their planning capabilities to the next level as they continue to build their business,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email newsroom@hihonor.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

