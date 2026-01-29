Hometap Releases 2026 Outlook Report Home Equity Investments: Scaling the Next Chapter Responsibly

Second annual report highlights how homeowner demand, maturing capital markets, and emerging state-level frameworks are shaping the next phase of the HEI industry.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hometap, the Boston-based financial technology company pioneering home equity financing solutions, today announced the release of its 2026 outlook report Home Equity Investments: Scaling the Next Chapter Responsibly. Hometap forecasts that 2026 will mark a period of disciplined expansion for the home equity investment industry, as strong homeowner demand converges with more established capital markets activity and increasingly active state-level regulatory engagement.

As the sector evolves, the report identifies key developments in the capital markets and regulatory landscape that will shape how HEIs scale in a way that supports both long-term durability and consumer protection:

Established Liquidity Supports Capital Markets Maturity Consistent issuance and repeat issuer participation are validating HEIs as a repeatable and scalable asset class. Growing investor familiarity is supporting deeper integration of HEI-backed securities into portfolio construction across private credit and larger institutional investors. An environment of established liquidity is enabling more predictable capital planning, continued structural innovation, and broader participation across a diversified investor base.





State-Level Regulatory Frameworks Continue to Emerge Regulatory engagement is increasingly centered at the state level, as legislators, regulators, and industry participants expand early-stage engagement. States are working to slot HEIs into existing mortgage regimes while exploring HEI-specific provisions that better reflect product structure and consumer experience. Through continued coordination, including efforts led by the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership, the industry is aligning around clearer disclosures, consumer education, and product-tailored regulatory approaches.



“Home equity investments are still evolving, and the path forward matters,” said Jeffrey Glass, CEO of Hometap. “With the right focus, this category can continue to develop in a way that is thoughtful, protective of homeowners, and responsive to real financial needs.”

For the full report, visit https://www.hometap.com/homeowner-resources/scaling-next-chapter-responsibly.

