HomeLight Ranks in the Top 7% of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America, According to Inc.

With three-year revenue growth of 902%, HomeLight ranks #351 among America's 5000 fastest-growing private companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Inc. revealed that HomeLight, the real estate technology platform powering the nation’s best agents, is #351 on its annual Inc. 5000 list – one of the most prestigious rankings for the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The award comes on the heels of HomeLight’s recent acquisition of Accept.inc, a Denver-based fintech lender that gives homebuyers a way to submit all-cash offers on a home upon qualifying for a mortgage, in an all-stock transaction. With this acquisition, HomeLight became the largest agent-focused cash offer program in the country, with $3 billion in referred transaction volume in Q1 2022 alone.

The company also recently announced it has raised $115 million in additional capital, including $60 million of Series D equity and $55 million of debt financing to fund operations. The transaction brings HomeLight’s total funding to approximately $645 million to date and its valuation to $1.7 billion.

“We’re honored to be part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list after a year of rapid growth,” said Sumant Sridharan, Chief Operating Officer at HomeLight. “With the current state of the housing market, it has become even more of a necessity that real estate agents are empowered with the latest home buying and selling solutions. We are hyper-focused on providing these tools and helping the top agents in America compete and win.”

In January 2020, HomeLight launched two of its flagship financial products, HomeLight Cash Offer™ and HomeLight Trade-In™. These tools have been instrumental in transforming the transaction experience for top agents, while giving their clients the ability to transact with speed, certainty, and simplicity. HomeLight Cash Offer gives top agents and their clients the ability to make a guaranteed all-cash offer on their next home, even if they need a mortgage. HomeLight Trade-In solves another issue that agents and would-be sellers commonly face: the ability to buy a new property before they sell their current home, without losing out on the full market value of their home. On average, clients receive 7% more from the final market sale of their home when using HomeLight Trade-In, while clients using HomeLight Cash Offer are three times more likely to win versus traditional offers.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”



About HomeLight

HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.

The best real estate agents are powered by HomeLight’s platform to compete and win. Together, we deliver better outcomes to their clients during every step of the real estate journey. Our technology makes it easier to buy and sell homes, whether that’s enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of an existing home to buy a new one, finding a top agent, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.

Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, Tampa, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, STCAP, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.



