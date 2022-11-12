Home Theater & Surround Sound Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Vizio, SVS, Samsung, Sonos, Bose & More Deals Found by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday surround sound & home theater deals for 2022 are live, find all the top early Black Friday soundbar, subwoofer, surround sound speakers & more discounts below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early home theater speaker and surround sound set deals for Black Friday, including all the latest offers on home theater systems, speakers, soundbars and subwoofers from Sonos, Bose, SVS, Vizio, Samsung and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Home Theater Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Sonos home theater systems, soundbars & surround sound speakers (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $275 on a wide range of SVS home theater & surround sound speakers (SVSound.com)
- Save up to 29% on Klipsch home theater systems (Klipsch.com)
- Save up to 44% on LG Lifestyle Audio home theater systems (LG S95QR, LG Eclair QP5 & LG Eclair QP5W) (LG.com)
- Shop Bang & Olufsen home theater speakers (Bang-Olufsen.com)
- Save up to $270 on Bose home theater systems (Bose.com)
- Save up to 63% on home theater speakers from top brands including Samsung & Vizio (Walmart.com)
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Sonos Beam, Ray & Arc soundbars (Sonos.com)
- Save up to 63% on top-rated soundbars from Vizio, Samsung, TCL & LG (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $400 on a wide range of LG soundbars (LG.com)
