hol+ debuts as the first full service, comprehensive holistic health experience addressing personal and family health

Dr. Taz MD, The Pioneer of Doctor-led Evidence Based Holistic Medicine, transforms her 20+ years of experience into a comprehensive holistic health hub for the whole family

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#functionalmedicine--Dr. Taz Bhatia, a leading expert in modernized holistic medicine, integrating traditional healing with contemporary medical advancements, has reimagined the future of health with the launch of hol+. This new functional medical home combines the best of eastern and western medicine to create a one stop shop for primary and consultative care, utilizing a holistic approach.

hol+, founded by triple board-certified physician and integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Taz Bhatia, MD, is redefining what healthcare looks like for modern families. Designed as a digital and clinical holistic medical home, hol+ merges women’s health, men’s health and pediatrics with functional medicine, integrative and lifestyle medicine practices. From primary care and general wellness to complex chronic diseases, hol+ positions itself as the health quarterback for families in a noisy wellness landscape.

The name hol+ (pronounced “whole plus”) embodies two core principles:

Holistic: Treating the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—not just the symptoms.

Plus: Representing the integration of cutting-edge science with timeless healing wisdom.

Dr. Taz says, “hol+ is an experience, a resource, a journey, a clinic, and a home. I created hol+ to provide the world with true, holistic medicine that combines a unique integration of science, spirit, and the human experience. Our unique methodology helps you to assess your health at multiple levels, guiding you to your highest human potential and providing you the resources, products, and services to make this all actionable.”

The hol+ experience officially launches today with medical clinics and residencies spread across the U.S. with locations in NY, LA and NJ, and multiple clinics in Atlanta, GA. With the new vision comes a new and improved digital home. From an integrative and functional medicine telehealth platform, to an award-winning holistic medicine television show and podcast, hol+, and a digital coaching community – hol+ is designed to help tackle the health issues families face today and chart a path forward, the holistic way.

Dr. Taz adds, “Medicine is in crisis and the fallout is extensive; impacting not just health but relationships, families and communities. From environmentally triggered diseases, a changing hormone landscape, and a tech-dependent culture that breeds isolationism–until now, there has been no holistic, comprehensive strategy for the issues of today. Hol+ is medicine for and by real humans, not bots.”

Unlike fragmented specialty care, hol+ focuses on root cause medicine to solve chronic symptoms—from hormone imbalance and fatigue to gut dysfunction and emotional burnout—using evidence-based diagnostics, personalized care plans, and an integrated care team. From longevity to hormone optimization, metabolic care to inflammation, hol+ recognizes that health is multifactorial and synergistic with the environment, community and stress.

hol+ will act as a global patient advocate for health and healing, empowering people around the world with detailed, yet accessible medical knowledge captured through years of clinical research and decades of practice experience. From heart disease to diabetes, pediatrics to geriatrics, Dr. Taz has seen her model of medicine effectively treat more than 60,000 patients through her 20+ years practicing holistic medicine.

hol+ is now accepting new patients and members nationwide in their Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles locations. Learn more or book your first visit at holplus.co.

About Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Dr. Tasneem “Dr. Taz” Bhatia MD—known nationally as Dr. Taz—is a leading physician, media personality, entrepreneur, and visionary founder whose work is reshaping how families across America understand and access holistic, evidence and systems-based healthcare. As host of the acclaimed hol+ podcast show and CEO of the rapidly expanding hol+™ health ecosystem, Dr. Taz has built one of the most influential, trusted, and far-reaching platforms in medicine today.

A triple board-certified physician and bestselling author, Dr. Taz has appeared across major national media—The Today Show, CNN, Access Hollywood, GMA and dozens more. Her Webby-honored podcast, hol+, blends science, storytelling, and cultural medicine to make complex health topics accessible. The show has become a premier destination for conversations on hormones, metabolic health, trauma, longevity, and optimized living—reaching audiences who are underserved by traditional medical systems and fatigued with the fragmentation of healthcare delivery and knowledge.

But Dr. Taz’s impact extends far beyond the microphone. As a founder and CEO of a multimillion-dollar health enterprise, she has built hol+ into a groundbreaking, vertically integrated ecosystem—including clinics, a telehealth platform, a wellness spa, online programs, products, and a growing membership community. Over the past 15+ years, her practices have served more than 60,000 patient encounters, and her digital reach now touches millions each month. hol+ is one of the few health companies in the country bridging clinical care, media education, and community empowerment under one cohesive brand, while tackling the health of the whole family.

Her signature whole-body health frameworks—PowerRx™, the 5-Body Map™, and the emerging Human OS™ model—have become transformative tools for families seeking clarity and personalized guidance in an overwhelming wellness landscape. Through her clinics, podcast, books, social media platform, and corporate wellness programs, Dr. Taz is empowering Americans and an international community to understand their bodies, advocate for their health, and prevent chronic disease by simplifying and targeting their personal chemistry.

As a woman of color in medicine and entrepreneurship, Dr. Taz has broken barriers while bringing cultural sensitivity and global healing traditions into the mainstream. She has mentored dozens of women clinicians and entrepreneurs, championed representation in wellness media, and established pathways for the next generation of integrative practitioners. Her leadership blends the rigor of Western medicine with the wisdom of Eastern traditions—reshaping how families navigate hormones, metabolism, emotional health, trauma and long-term vitality.

Today, Dr. Taz stands at the forefront of modern health innovation, leveraging media, technology, and integrative clinical strategies to build the future of family wellness and community. She is not only transforming lives through her content—she is redesigning the infrastructure of health, medicine and healing.

