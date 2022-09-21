HNI Healthcare, a leader in value-based care, is awarded three patents for innovations that transform how hospitalists manage inpatient episodes

The company’s proprietary software suite, VitalsMD®, is uniquely positioned to support value-based care’s triple aim – care, health, and cost





AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HNI Healthcare (HNI), a technology-enabled practice management company, expands its patent portfolio. The patents cover HNI’s data aggregation and mining techniques, key performance indicator calculations, and concurrent coding methodologies used within their proprietary software suite, VitalsMD®.

“With the rapid evolution of both healthcare and technology, our team remains focused on providing relevant, user-friendly tools that address the needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, and payors,” said Merced Gonzales, Chief Technology Officer of HNI Healthcare. “Our tools are actionable and have proven to be successful in delivering better clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. We are committed to value-based care and will continue to invest in tools that ensure our providers can make the best decisions at the bedside.”

VitalsMD® leverages advanced analytics to support physician workflow and clinical decisions – guiding physicians to accurately document patient acuity, generate care plans, and predict transitions of care. VitalsMD® is critical to value-based care’s triple aim – care, health, and cost.

About HNI Healthcare (HNI)

HNI is a healthcare technology and physician practice management company focused on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare facilities. The company’s advanced technology and management expertise enable hospitals to improve key quality and performance metrics through a clinically-integrated, value-based care model. HNI is based in Austin, Texas. Learn more by visiting www.hnihealthcare.com.

Contacts

