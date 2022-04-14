HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Validates Movemedical Is Committed to Meeting Key Regulations and Protecting Sensitive Information

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance–Movemedical, the global enterprise sales enablement and field logistics platform for the medical device last-mile supply chain, today announced the Movemedical Application hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Movemedical Application hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Movemedical in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“The team at Movemedical understands the gravity of the med device industry’s most pressing challenge, to ensure the well-being and safety of every patient. For the last six years, we have engineered a scalable enterprise solution unlike any other: providing more transparency, higher security and compliance, a better unified communication system, more accurate forecasting, and predictive analytics–all of which drive sales enablement and sustainable growth. We are now pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.” – Bo Molocznik – CEO/Founder, Movemedical

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Movemedical has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

“HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn’t provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that Movemedical is taking information risk management and compliance seriously.”

About Movemedical

Movemedical is the world’s leading software solution specifically engineered for enterprise medical device field inventory optimization and sales enablement. As the industry authority on integration, real-time data, and automation—Movemedical’s comprehensive SaaS platform was purpose-designed to meet today’s needs for digital transformation of the inventory last-mile supply chain. Movemedical’s continued innovation will also ensure their partners’ evolving and future needs are met—no matter the complexity. While processing over 500K inventory transactions per day, this intelligent cloud platform has been successfully and fully integrated into over 20 enterprise ERP instances and successfully coordinated over 13M surgeries worldwide to date. This unmatched experience, combined with its clean, modern, easy-to-use mobile and web interfaces, have all contributed to an industry-high 98% user adoption. By continually investing tens of millions in forward-thinking technology and innovation, they inspire the industry to improve processes, reduce loss, increase visibility, and enable greater growth in the field. As a 12-year-old San Diego-based company operating in 47 countries worldwide, Movemedical is privately held, self-sustaining, and ready for the next global partnership opportunity. For more information about Movemedical, please visit www.movemedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Mareo McCracken, CRO



Movemedical



mm@movemedical.com

208-805-5542