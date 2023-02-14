HireRight Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Director Larry Kutscher

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), (“HireRight” or the “company”) today announced the appointment of Larry Kutscher to the company’s Board of Directors, effective today, Monday, February 13, 2023. He will also serve on HireRight’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Kutscher, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of A Place For Mom, Inc., the leading technology-driven senior living referral platform and advisory service, will contribute his substantial executive leadership experience driving transformational growth for data and technology companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry, whose long history of operational and data-focused leadership will prove invaluable during this exciting stage in HireRight’s global growth,” said Guy Abramo, HireRight’s Chief Executive Officer. “His impressive depth of experience will help to enhance and further balance the diverse array of backgrounds and expertise on our board as we continue to affirm our leading position within the industry. I am incredibly pleased to have Larry with us and look forward to benefitting from his guidance as we strive to enhance shareholder value.”

Mr. Kutscher was previously the Chief Executive Officer of TravelClick, a cloud-based software solution for the hospitality industry. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Register.com, General Manager of the Small Business Group at Dun & Bradstreet, and Managing Director with Goldman Sachs Wealth Management, after beginning his career with several leadership positions at American Express. Mr. Kutscher currently serves on the Board of Directors of A Place For Mom and Wish, one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, serving as an independent director and a member of the audit committee. He previously served on the Boards of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation (now Inspirato Incorporated) and ReachLocal. Mr. Kutscher earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 37,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact InvestorRelations@HireRight.com.

