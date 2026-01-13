Hippocratic AI Expands Across Healthcare Verticals Following Rapid Adoption of Generative AI Healthcare Agents

Strategic Expansion Highlights the Unprecedented Momentum of its Generative AI Healthcare Agents

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GenAI--Hippocratic AI, the global leader and pioneer in generative AI healthcare agents, today announced details of its recent period of transformative growth across all major healthcare verticals following its Series C, which raised $126 million at a $3.5 billion valuation in November. This continued strong momentum includes new partnerships with health systems, new and deepened engagement with national payors, an expanded presence in the public sector, and strategic scale-up in the life sciences division. Coupled with over 150 million clinical interactions made to date, these developments underscore the company’s mission to bring healthcare abundance through safe, scalable, and patient-focused generative AI healthcare agents.

Accelerating Growth in the Provider and Health System Segment

Hippocratic AI is accelerating its impact across the provider ecosystem, supporting a growing number of health systems as they seek to expand access and accelerate the pace of positive patient outcomes through generative AI. This expansion is enabling care teams to better serve diverse patient populations from those managing chronic conditions to individuals navigating complex diseases like cancer. Since November, Hippocratic AI has added several new partners, including, among others:

UNC Health – A nationally respected academic healthcare system recognized for clinical excellence and innovation.

Lee Health – Southwest Florida’s non-profit, integrated health system, dedicated to providing high-quality care to every member of the community.

CTG – A strategic digital health partner helping extend the reach and integration of Hippocratic AI agents.

Huron – A global consulting firm with deep experience helping healthcare organizations accelerate implementation across both new and existing health system partners.

Life Sciences Expansion and Executive Appointment

Hippocratic AI now partners with five of the world’s largest life sciences organizations, supporting patient engagement from clinical development through post-approval care. Together, these organizations are delivering empathetic, scalable patient support to improve access, education, and adherence across therapeutic areas.

To accelerate real-world impact across biopharma and medtech, Hippocratic AI has launched a strategic collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), combining BCG’s strategic and AI transformation expertise with Hippocratic AI’s healthcare-focused generative AI agents to drive measurable value across the life sciences value chain.

Hippocratic AI has also completed the acquisition of Grove AI, strengthening capabilities in clinical trial engagement and optimization. Dr. Ahad Wahid, M.D., has joined the executive team as President of Life Sciences, marking a new phase of commercial scale and patient impact across the life sciences ecosystem.

Federal Government and Public Sector Advancement

In parallel, we are announcing a partnership with Homeward Health, a public benefit corporation and B Corp™ certified company built to strengthen healthcare systems in rural and underserved communities. Beyond direct care delivery, Homeward partners with states, health plans, hospitals, and community organizations to provide the infrastructure, technology, and operational support needed to expand access, drive better outcomes, and improve financial sustainability.

Together, we will deploy a portfolio of agentic AI that supports states, rural and critical access hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), and other community health stakeholders, in alignment with the goals of the newly launched CMS Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to scaling trusted, tech-enabled care models that extend workforce capacity, reduce administrative burden, and close access gaps across rural America.

“ AI has the potential to bring healthcare abundance to rural communities, but only if it’s deployed safely and with clear guardrails,” said Dr. Jennifer Schneider. “ Hippocratic AI’s approach complements Homeward’s work on the ground, helping us extend care and reduce burden without compromising trust or clinical integrity.”

This partnership reflects Hippocratic AI’s commitment to closing access gaps at the state and local level in rural and underserved communities. These initiatives align with the White House AI Action Plan and support federal mandates for agencies and departments across the federal government to responsibly scale AI adoption across mission-critical programs.

Deepening Engagement in the Payor Ecosystem

Amid growing adoption among national and regional payors, Hippocratic AI continues to demonstrate the value of its generative AI agents in enhancing member experience and supporting population health initiatives at scale.

The company now partners with nearly all of the top 10 U.S. payors and serves as an organization-wide, officially approved preferred solutions provider for many of them. By enabling proactive, personalized member outreach at scale, Hippocratic AI agents are already supporting millions of member interactions across a broad range of use cases, including, but not limited to, the following:

Chronic condition management outreach

Member onboarding

Flu vaccination campaigns

Emergency response to natural disasters

Increasing access to care through scheduling

Primary care matching

Medication adherence

This momentum reflects the industry's confidence in Hippocratic AI’s ability to deliver scalable and safe member outreach at an unprecedented level.

Executive Commentary

“ We are witnessing a historic moment in healthcare transformation. Our generative AI agents are not just augmenting care delivery, they are enabling a new era of abundance across the healthcare ecosystem. The progress we’ve made across providers, payors, life sciences, and government underscores the trust in our safety-focused generative AI agents,” said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Hippocratic AI.

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI has developed the safest generative AI Agents for healthcare. The company believes that generative AI has the ability to bring healthcare abundance to every person in the world. The company focuses on building non-diagnostic patient-facing clinical AI agents and does not allow its agents to be used to prescribe or diagnose. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $404 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins, Avenir, NVIDIA’s NVentures, Premji Invest, SV Angel, Google’s CapitalG, and numerous health systems. Learn more at https://hippocraticai.com/.

