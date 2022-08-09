Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook

Quarterly revenue of $113.6 million in Q2 2022, up 87% year-over-year

Consumer-centric strategy driving second straight quarterly gain of >100k net new subscriptions, ending Q2 2022 with 817,000 subscriptions, up 80% year-over-year

Raises full year 2022 revenue guidance to the range of $470 million to $485 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $(27) million to $(20) million

Platform demand and financial outperformance driving expected Adjusted EBITDA profitability within the next four quarters

“Our second quarter results were outstanding. Each day, our platform is enabling deep, emotional, and personalized connections, helping to solve consumer health and wellness challenges with authenticity and at a scale we’ve never seen before,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “For the second straight quarter, we saw record quarterly growth in the number of net new subscriptions, as our flywheel continues to accelerate. It is clear our brands are resonating with consumers, enabling us to build trust and continue to expand our loyal customer base. Given the momentum we’re seeing across the business and the underlying strength of our model, we are increasing our 2022 outlook for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. At the same time, our ability to drive operational efficiency improvements while scaling our operations positions us to achieve expected Adjusted EBITDA profitability within the next four quarters.”

Key Business Metrics (In Thousands, Except AOV, Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change AOV $ 78 $ 74 $ 4 $ 78 $ 74 $ 4 Net Orders 1,385 786 599 2,592 1,473 1,119 As of June 30, 2022 2021 Change Subscriptions 817 453 364

Revenue (In Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Online Revenue $ 107,462 $ 58,146 $ 49,316 $ 201,564 $ 108,826 $ 92,738 Wholesale Revenue 6,101 2,546 3,555 13,313 4,180 9,133 Total revenue $ 113,563 $ 60,692 $ 52,871 $ 214,877 $ 113,006 $ 101,871 Total revenue year-over-year growth 87 % 69 % 90 % 71 %

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue was $113.6 million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $60.7 million for the second quarter 2021, an increase of 87% year-over-year.

was $113.6 million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $60.7 million for the second quarter 2021, an increase of 87% year-over-year. Net loss was $(19.7) million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $(9.2) million for the second quarter 2021.

was $(19.7) million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $(9.2) million for the second quarter 2021. Gross margin was 77% for the second quarter 2022 compared to 78% for the second quarter 2021.

was 77% for the second quarter 2022 compared to 78% for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.5) million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $(4.7) million for the second quarter 2021.

was $(7.5) million for the second quarter 2022 compared to $(4.7) million for the second quarter 2021. Doubled down on commitment to women’s wellness with launch of 6 new Hers Wellness Essentials supplements formulated specifically for women. The new supplement line includes probiotics that support women’s general health, mental wellness, gut health, digestive health and skin health, as well as a daily libido supplement, and are now available at ForHers.com, the Hers App , and select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide.

, and select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Launched Hers mobile platform on the iOS App Store , providing a customized, seamless and value-add health and wellness experience tailored for women.

Year to Date 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $214.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $113.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 90% year-over-year.

was $214.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $113.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 90% year-over-year. Net loss was $(35.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $(60.6) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

was $(35.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $(60.6) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Gross margin was 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 77% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

was 75% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 77% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $(13.6) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $(13.2) million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net loss, its most comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the third quarter 2022, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $129 million to $132 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(9) million to $(7) million, which would reflect an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of (7)% to (5)%.

For the full year 2022, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $470 million to $485 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(27) million to $(20) million, which would reflect an Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of (6)% to (4)%.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Hims & Hers will host a conference call to review the second quarter 2022 results on August 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 960-0137 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #1704296. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investors.forhims.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “assume,” “imply,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “could,” or “should,” or, in each case, their plural, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, including our ability to reach Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the next four quarters; our expected future financial and business performance, including with respect to the Hims & Hers platform, and the underlying assumptions with respect to the foregoing; statements relating to events and trends relevant to us, including with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations, objectives, and financial needs; expectations regarding our mobile applications, market acceptance, user experience, customer retention, our ability to invest and generate a return on any such investment. customer acquisition costs, operating efficiencies, the success of our business model, our ability to scale our business, the growth of certain of our categories and the impact of our acquisitions, our ability to expand the scope of our offerings and experiences, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including without limitation state and federal healthcare and privacy laws and regulations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Key Business Metrics

Average Order Value (“AOV”) is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (each as defined below).

“Net Orders” are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.

“Online Revenue” represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, and chargebacks, and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve. Online Revenue is generated by selling directly to consumers through our websites and mobile applications. Our Online Revenue consists of products and services purchased by customers directly through our online platform. The majority of our Online Revenue is subscription-based, where customers agree to be billed on a recurring basis to have products and services automatically delivered to them.

“Subscriptions” are defined as the number of customer agreements where the customer has agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence. The billing cadence is typically defined as a number of months (for example, billed every month or every three months). Subscriptions are excluded from our reporting when payment has not occurred at the contracted billing cadence. Subscription billing is preferred by many of our customers because most of the products and services we make available treat chronic conditions and these product and service offerings are most effective when taken consistently and continuously. Customers can cancel subscriptions in between billing periods to stop receiving additional products and services and can reactivate subscriptions to continue receiving additional products and services. Subscriptions are sometimes also referred to by us as “subscription memberships” or “memberships.”

“Wholesale Revenue” represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements. We sell only non-prescription products to wholesale partners. In addition to being revenue generative and profitable, wholesale partnerships have the added benefit of generating brand awareness with new customers in physical environments.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,033 $ 71,784 Short-term investments 139,944 175,490 Inventory 19,673 13,558 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,835 9,073 Total current assets 230,485 269,905 Restricted cash 856 856 Goodwill 110,881 110,881 Intangibles, net 23,806 25,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,459 5,111 Other long-term assets 9,478 7,942 Total assets $ 379,965 $ 420,585 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,093 $ 19,640 Accrued liabilities 11,809 12,194 Deferred revenue 2,337 3,188 Earn-out payable 12,972 42,834 Operating lease liabilities 1,412 1,365 Total current liabilities 55,623 79,221 Operating lease liabilities 3,402 4,117 Earn-out liabilities 1,510 1,999 Other long-term liabilities 371 629 Total liabilities 60,906 85,966 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 2,750,000,000 shares authorized and 198,472,604 and 196,414,363 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; Class V shares, par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 8,377,623 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 634,388 613,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (468 ) (137 ) Accumulated deficit (314,882 ) (278,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 319,059 334,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 379,965 $ 420,585

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 113,563 $ 60,692 $ 214,877 $ 113,006 Cost of revenue 26,387 13,415 52,945 25,482 Gross profit 87,176 47,277 161,932 87,524 Gross margin % 77 % 78 % 75 % 77 % Operating expenses:(1) Marketing 60,490 27,944 108,583 54,902 Selling, general, and administrative 46,876 36,740 90,458 98,438 Total operating expenses 107,366 64,684 199,041 153,340 Loss from operations (20,190 ) (17,407 ) (37,109 ) (65,816 ) Other income: Change in fair value of liabilities 121 7,963 562 5,282 Other income, net 402 325 722 101 Total other income, net 523 8,288 1,284 5,383 Loss before income taxes (19,667 ) (9,119 ) (35,825 ) (60,433 ) Provision for income taxes (12 ) (34 ) (106 ) (124 ) Net loss (19,679 ) (9,153 ) (35,931 ) (60,557 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (145 ) 32 (331 ) (29 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (19,824 ) $ (9,121 ) $ (36,262 ) $ (60,586 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 203,949,535 191,922,517 203,326,215 172,631,312

______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Marketing $ 1,072 $ 772 $ 1,895 $ 2,618 Selling, general, and administrative 9,560 8,388 17,593 40,772 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,632 $ 9,160 $ 19,488 $ 43,390

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (35,931 ) $ (60,557 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,562 899 Stock-based compensation 19,488 43,390 Change in fair value of liabilities (562 ) (5,282 ) Warrant expense in connection with Merger — 154 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 144 Net amortization on securities 863 560 Benefit for deferred taxes (258 ) — Non-cash operating lease cost 755 756 Non-cash other 58 399 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (6,115 ) (3,047 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,762 ) (4,635 ) Other long-term assets (27 ) (58 ) Accounts payable 7,453 7,353 Accrued liabilities 150 5,583 Deferred revenue (851 ) (253 ) Operating lease liabilities (772 ) (753 ) Earn-out payable (6,848 ) — Net cash used in operating activities (25,797 ) (15,347 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (89,146 ) (187,521 ) Maturities of investments 101,259 48,421 Proceeds from sales of investments 22,291 1,215 Investment in website and mobile application development and internal-use software (2,397 ) (1,833 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (276 ) (122 ) Deferred consideration paid for acquisitions (459 ) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (748 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31,272 (140,588 ) Financing activities Pre-closing stock repurchase — (22,027 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Merger — 197,686 Proceeds from PIPE — 75,000 Payments for transaction costs related to securities issuances — (12,851 ) Proceeds from repayment of promissory notes associated with vested and unvested shares — 1,193 Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock warrants — 808 Proceeds from exercise of vested and unvested stock options, net of repurchases and cancelations 1,470 254 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,183 ) (4,458 ) Payments for earn-out consideration for acquisitions (23,014 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 553 — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,174 ) 235,605 Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents (52 ) (19 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16,751 ) 79,651 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,640 28,350 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 55,889 $ 108,001 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,033 $ 107,145 Restricted cash 856 856 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 55,889 $ 108,001 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 528 $ 227 Non-cash investing and financing activities Recapitalization from redeemable convertible preferred stock pre-closing stock repurchase $ — $ 125 Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock — 249,837 Assumption of Merger warrants liability — 51,814 Exercise of Private Placement Warrants and Public Warrants — 20,872 Conversion of Series D preferred stock warrants to Class A common warrants — 1,160 Vesting of early exercised stock options 76 106 Common stock issued, contingent consideration, and payables for acquisition of business — 4,064

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), and Adjusted EBITDA margin (which is a non-GAAP ratio), each as defined below. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is helpful to our investors as they are used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin as tools for comparison.

