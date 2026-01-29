Hightouch Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms

Recognized as a Leader in its First Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hightouch has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms. According to Hightouch, the evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Hightouch's warehouse-native platform enables organizations to activate customer data directly from cloud data warehouses, like Snowflake and Databricks, without data replication or engineering dependencies. Teams use the platform across marketing, sales, and customer engagement use cases to deliver personalized experiences and drive measurable business results.

The company's recognition as a Leader is particularly meaningful to Hightouch, as this marks its first inclusion in the Magic Quadrant. Hightouch’s leadership team believes this indicates the rapid evolution of the customer data platform market toward composable architectures and warehouse-native activation.

“We see this recognition reflecting a broader shift in how modern marketing and advertising teams are operating,” said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO at Hightouch. “Organizations want to power personalized marketing with their complete data, move faster without data replication, and use AI to optimize performance across channels continuously. That combination has been core to Hightouch from the beginning.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews. Hightouch’s platform is designed to help organizations eliminate unnecessary data duplication, improve data freshness, and use AI to power more effective activation across channels, including advertising, connected TV, and retail media.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms report.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms, Lizzy Foo Kune, Rachel Dooley, Suzanne White, Benjamin Bloom, Audrey Brosnan, 26 January 2026

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP and AI marketing platform that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading brands like Domino’s, Autotrader, Cars.com, Aritzia, and PetSmart, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

