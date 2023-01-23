<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Highland Europe Announces €1 Billion Fund to Continue Backing Exceptional, European-Rooted, Growth-Stage Software and Consumer Internet Companies

LONDON & GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Highland Europe today announces that it has closed its fifth fund, raising €1 billion to double down on its strategy of backing the Continent’s most outstanding founder-led teams in software and internet businesses. David Blyghton, who joined Highland Europe in 2014, is promoted to Partner, a clear indication of Highland Europe’s commitment to nurturing internal talent.

Highland Europe has raised a total of €2.75 billion and has invested in companies such as Adjust, AMCS, Camunda, ContentSquare, Descartes, Deepki, eGym, Featurespace, GetYourGuide, Huel, Jellysmack, Malwarebytes, MatchesFashion, Me+Em, Nexthink, Podimo, Spot, Supermetrics, WeTransfer, Wolt and Zwift.

Fergal Mullen, Partner, said: “We want to thank all of those European founders who chose to partner with us over the past ten years. It is their ambition, talent and drive that inspires us as we build category-defining businesses together. Current market conditions are not easy, but our founder-led companies continue to scale impressively and efficiently, with several world-leaders in the mix. We’re pleased that our investors share our conviction and thank them for their continued trust.”

