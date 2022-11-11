<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire High Street Equity Partners Receives Investment from Arkansas Capital Corporation to Support...
Business Wire

High Street Equity Partners Receives Investment from Arkansas Capital Corporation to Support Emerging, Tech-enabled Businesses in the State

di Business Wire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High Street Equity Partners, Arkansas’ first Black-led venture capital firm, announces an investment from Arkansas Capital Corporation, a community development finance company committed to revitalizing communities in Arkansas and beyond. The investment will allow High Street Equity Partners to focus on supporting the growth of Arkansas-based technology companies with an emphasis on underrepresented founders.

“Arkansas Capital Corporation and High Street Equity Partners share a mission to improve our communities,” High Street Equity General Partner Mitch Brooks said. “This investment is significant as we work to build up technology companies within the state of Arkansas. We know that when we work together to empower those in our community who need it most, we are uplifting everyone.”

This investment will expand the reach of High Street Equity Partners to directly invest in emerging, tech-enabled businesses poised to scale, particularly among minority founders who have historically faced challenges securing venture capital. The Arkansas Capital Corporation investment contributes to the $15 million inaugural fund that High Street Equity Partners announced to fund businesses across the Heartland and underrepresented geographies across the nation. Additionally, High Street continues to actively connect with entrepreneurial support organizations across the Heartland, while working to engage with locally based institutions and individuals looking to support mission-driven, return-focused equity investments.

“We are thrilled to join High Street in their mission to improve and create value in Arkansas communities,” Arkansas Capital Corporation CEO Sam Walls said. “Focusing on stimulating economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs in underserved communities is vital to create equal opportunity for everyone in the community to thrive.”

High Street Equity Partners is named after Little Rock’s former High Street. The area in Little Rock was once the center of cultural commerce among diverse entrepreneurs and business owners. It is one of Arkansas’ most unique pieces of history, similar to the Greenwood District in Tulsa in the early 1900s.

ABOUT HIGH STREET EQUITY PARTNERS

High Street Equity Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in technology-enabled companies with an emphasis on diverse entrepreneurs and diverse geographies. Operating at the intersection of purpose and profit in the 21st-century economy, High Street leverages operational, financial, and policy expertise ensuring its portfolio companies reach their full potential – aiming to create value with more than capital. High Street has been featured in Business Insider, Washington Business Journal and The Grio. Learn more at www.highstreetequity.com.

Contacts

Angela Rachels
angela@ghidotti.com
501-777-1362

Articoli correlati

Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Bolstered by Auto Makers As They Become “All-Electric”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bidirectional Charging Also Deployed to Lower Operational Cost in Using Electric Vehicles BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChargingInfrastructure--Auto makers have restructured their businesses and...
Continua a leggere

UK Ministry of Defence Deploys Immersive Labs to Increase its Cyber Resilience and Support National Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
Real-Life Cybersecurity Simulations Allow Teams Across the Department to Build Cyber Capabilities and Prove Their Readiness for Cyber Threats Immersive...
Continua a leggere

Alabama Teachers Can Now Enroll in Micro Certificate Programs from the National Institute for STEM Education to Earn TEAMS Act Credit for Professional Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AlabamaAchieves--Alabama educators seeking to improve their STEM knowledge and skills now have new options for professional development (PD)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Strategy Analytics: Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Bolstered by Auto Makers As They Become “All-Electric”

Business Wire