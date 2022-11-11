High Street Equity Partners Receives Investment from Arkansas Capital Corporation to Support Emerging, Tech-enabled Businesses in the State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High Street Equity Partners, Arkansas’ first Black-led venture capital firm, announces an investment from Arkansas Capital Corporation, a community development finance company committed to revitalizing communities in Arkansas and beyond. The investment will allow High Street Equity Partners to focus on supporting the growth of Arkansas-based technology companies with an emphasis on underrepresented founders.

“Arkansas Capital Corporation and High Street Equity Partners share a mission to improve our communities,” High Street Equity General Partner Mitch Brooks said. “This investment is significant as we work to build up technology companies within the state of Arkansas. We know that when we work together to empower those in our community who need it most, we are uplifting everyone.”

This investment will expand the reach of High Street Equity Partners to directly invest in emerging, tech-enabled businesses poised to scale, particularly among minority founders who have historically faced challenges securing venture capital. The Arkansas Capital Corporation investment contributes to the $15 million inaugural fund that High Street Equity Partners announced to fund businesses across the Heartland and underrepresented geographies across the nation. Additionally, High Street continues to actively connect with entrepreneurial support organizations across the Heartland, while working to engage with locally based institutions and individuals looking to support mission-driven, return-focused equity investments.

“We are thrilled to join High Street in their mission to improve and create value in Arkansas communities,” Arkansas Capital Corporation CEO Sam Walls said. “Focusing on stimulating economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs in underserved communities is vital to create equal opportunity for everyone in the community to thrive.”

High Street Equity Partners is named after Little Rock’s former High Street. The area in Little Rock was once the center of cultural commerce among diverse entrepreneurs and business owners. It is one of Arkansas’ most unique pieces of history, similar to the Greenwood District in Tulsa in the early 1900s.

