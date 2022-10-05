High-Precision Check Weigher Receives NTEP Certification

Achievement marks the first weighing system certification specific to the cannabis industry

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canapa by Paxiom is proud to announce that its Pre-CheQ Analyzer from WeighPack Systems has been awarded the NTEP Certificate of Conformance from the National Conference on Weights and Measures.





After rigorous, repetitive testing of the Pre-CheQ and its electro-magnetic force restoration (EMFR) weigh cell technology, the NCWM issued this prestigious certificate within their Accuracy Class II, used for laboratory weighing of products ranging from cannabis to precious metals.

Engineered to accurately weigh product to 0.001g, the Pre-CheQ weighs product after the weigh filling stage to ensure weight accuracy just prior to product packaging. If the products falls above or below the target weight, it is sent to an accumulation bin for reuse. This type of precise measurement closer to the final container is preferred over other systems that use less accurate strain gauge load cells to weigh individual weigh buckets prior to product dispensing.

Designed to check weigh products directly above the package prior to filling, the Pre-CheQ Analyzer, and its ultra-precise EMFR weigh cell technology, is perfectly suited to weigh cannabis flower, gummies, capsules and other products with seamless integration into bagging and container filling systems.

This compact, modular check weigher also features stainless-steel frame construction, toolless removable re-accumulation and real-time reporting with data export to both USB and seed-to-sale software.

To receive more information on this industry-leading technology, visit https://www.canapasolutions.com/cannabis-packaging-machine-inquiry/.

Canapa is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.

Contacts

David Morgan, Director of Marketing, dwmorgan@canapasolutions.com, 702-450-0808 x625