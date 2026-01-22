Hibbett Launches on DoorDash, Bringing On-Demand Access to Footwear and Apparel Nationwide

Key Takeaways:

Nationwide partnership brings Hibbett’s wide selection of footwear, apparel, and accessories to consumers with fast, on-demand delivery.

Consumers can shop top athletic brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and New Balance directly through DoorDash, with DashPass benefits available.

SAN FRANCISCO & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeliveredFast--DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), a global leader in local commerce, and Hibbett, Inc., a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced a new partnership to bring on-demand access of footwear, apparel, and accessories to consumers across the United States. With approximately 1,000 stores nationwide, Hibbett’s availability on DoorDash expands convenient retail access, particularly in the Southeast and Southwest.

“Bringing Hibbett to the DoorDash marketplace expands convenient, on-demand access to the apparel and footwear consumers rely on, especially in communities where Hibbett has a strong local presence,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “This partnership reflects our continued focus on building meaningful retail relationships that give consumers greater choice and speed, whether they are gearing up for a game, refreshing everyday essentials, or shopping for last minute accessories and beyond.”

Through DoorDash, consumers can shop a wide range of athletic essentials from Hibbett, including footwear, apparel, and accessories from popular brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and New Balance, and have items delivered directly to their door.

"DoorDash is a natural partner for us with our shared focus on making everyday shopping easier and faster for our customers," said Bill Quinn, CIO, Hibbett. "By connecting with DoorDash’s delivery network, we’re simplifying the path from checkout to doorstep, so shoppers can get their footwear and apparel shopping done quickly and seamlessly. This new partnership is yet another way for us to provide efficiency and continue to improve our customer experience."

To make on-demand delivery even more convenient, Hibbett will be available on DashPass, the most affordable way to order on DoorDash. DoorDash’s DashPass membership program offers $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

Terms and Conditions

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 specialty stores, located in 36 states nationwide. Marking its 80th anniversary in 2025, Hibbett continues to build on a legacy of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to premium product, coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and New Balance, in underserved communities. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop Toe-2-Head fits and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com or www.KidsHibbett.com. Hibbett is owned by JD Sports Fashion plc, a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. Follow us @HibbettOfficial on Instagram and X and @Hibbett on Facebook and TikTok.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

Hibbett Media Contact:

pr@hibbett.com

DoorDash Media Contact:

press@doordash.com