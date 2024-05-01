HG Insights Announces Gary Cottrell as GM and Chief Product Officer to Drive Further Product Growth

The new leader will increase customer value to offerings from the authority in Technology Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the authority in Technology Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Gary Cottrell as General Manager (GM) and Chief Product Officer (CPO) to its senior leadership team.





As an accomplished technology executive with nearly 25 years of product experience in the SaaS sector, Cottrell will be responsible for amplifying HG Insights’ Technology Intelligence solutions in the market. Reporting to Gary will be the leaders of growth marketing, product marketing, product management and design. The addition of Cottrell is an important step in the Tech Intelligence leader’s growth as a product-led organization.

Putting the Customer at the Forefront of Decisions

“Gary is a proven leader who excels at product development, management, and go-to-market strategy while maintaining a close connection with customers,” said Elizabeth Cholawsky, CEO of HG Insights. “We are all excited to have Gary aboard, he was our number one choice thanks to his substantive skills, his excitement about the upcoming product innovations at HG, and his engaging leadership style. Gary will also be a complement and partner to our CTO Robert Fox, along with HG’s senior leadership team, to drive operational efficiency and business strategy as the company takes on the next phase of growth as a product-led organization.”

Previously, Gary served as the SVP of Product Management at Stats Perform, where he led product management, partnerships, and product strategy while working with advanced data collection methodologies. He has also held executive positions at Xactly Corporation, a SaaS and Sales Performance Management software giant, where he supported building a data intelligence offering and implemented a new end-to-end product vision and roadmapping process. When Vista Equity took Xactly private, Gary helped rebuild the product management organization and overall product strategy while supporting the subsequent acquisition and integration of four additional companies.

“HG Insights is an institution in the world of data-driven intelligence, and the opportunity to lead as the company’s GM and CPO is compelling considering the already impressive products and vast growth potential,” said Gary Cottrell, incoming executive at HG Insights. “I look forward to accelerating HG’s transformation into a product-led organization and continuing to provide our customers with best-in-class Technology Intelligence solutions.”

2024: An Exciting Year at HG

The appointment of a new GM and CPO comes after the recent announcement of HG Insights’ position on G2’s Leader Grid® in both Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence. This year, HG has also received awards from Inc. Magazine and was named “Best Place to Work” by Built In. Not to mention a litany of additional awards from G2, including customer- and product-facing accolades like “Users Love Us” and “Easiest Setup.” CTO Rob Fox said:

“As a product-led, customer-centric organization, we are committed to building upon our recent achievements by delivering exceptional products while continuing to lead the market with our world-class insights. Our recognition in G2’s Leader quadrant underscores our success in meeting customer needs. I am thrilled to spearhead our innovation initiatives, including our Gen AI strategy, collaborating closely with Gary to shape the future of products that drive our customers’ businesses forward.”

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to global businesses, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, and contract details — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

