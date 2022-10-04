<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Webcast HPE Securities Analyst Meeting 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will host its Securities Analyst Meeting on October 19, 2022. Join the live webcast to hear Antonio Neri, president and CEO, and Tarek Robbiati, executive vice president and CFO, discuss HPE’s vision, strategy, and financial outlook.

The webcast will begin Wednesday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) and will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/SAM2022. Following the executives’ presentations, HPE will hold a live Q&A session.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year. For additional information, see investors.hpe.com.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Contacts

Editorial contact

Laura Keller
Laura.Keller@hpe.com

Investor contact

Jeff Kvaal
investor.relations@hpe.com

