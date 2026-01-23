Hevi Launches AI-Powered Contract Training to Turn Complex Contracts into Job Ready Learning in One Click

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Hevi today announced the release of Contract Awareness Training, a new module that transforms a project’s contract into a structured elearning course that site and project teams can complete inside the Hevi platform. Built for mining, construction, and heavy industry environments where commercial exposure compounds quickly, the module uses the contract context Hevi already understands to generate contract specific training that helps teams follow the right processes, reduce risk, and protect margin.

On major projects, the contract governs payment, variations, time, notices, and risk allocation. Yet the people making daily decisions on site rarely have time to read and interpret lengthy contract documents. The result is familiar across the industry: missed entitlements, incorrect notice pathways, scope creep, delayed responses to change, and preventable disputes.

Contract Awareness Training closes the gap between commercial intent and on site execution. With a main contract document uploaded and processed in Hevi, a user can generate a course in minutes. The course is structured into six modules, each with short AI generated video lessons and knowledge check questions. Teams can review and edit questions and video scripts before publishing, ensuring the final content matches the way the project actually operates.

“Most contract issues are not caused by bad intent, they are caused by a lack of shared understanding,” said Paul Culvenor, Co-founder of Hevi. “Commercial teams know the contract, site teams know the work, and the risk lives in the space between. Contract Awareness Training turns the contract into something people can absorb and act on, fast.”

Contract Awareness Training extends Hevi’s broader platform, which helps heavy industry teams centralise contract context, streamline contract administration, and stay proactive on commercial outcomes. By turning contract intelligence into scalable training, Hevi helps organisations embed consistent contract awareness across teams, not just within a small group of commercial specialists.

Contract Awareness Training is available now within Hevi.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit hevi.app.

About Hevi

Hevi is an AI platform built for contract management and execution in mining, construction, and heavy industry. Hevi helps teams centralise contract context, structure obligations and processes, and improve consistency, risk control, and commercial performance across projects.

