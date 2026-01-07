Heuro Health chooses Milliman CareFlowIQ’s real-time clinical intelligence to advance obesity care

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman CareFlowIQ™, transforming fragmented healthcare data into trusted, proven, evidence-based insights for informed decision-making, today announced a new client relationship with Heuro Health, a fast-growing obesity and metabolic health provider integrating GLP-1 medications with physician-led, dietitian-supported, and neuroplasticity-based coaching. Through this collaboration, Heuro Health will incorporate Milliman CareFlowIQ’s risk stratification and real-time clinical insights directly into its obesity care platform, strengthening personalized care delivery and enhancing measurable outcomes for members and employers.

By leveraging Milliman CareFlowIQ’s proven clinical intelligence platform, Heuro Health will be able to segment patient populations into medical cohorts to enable customized care. Milliman CareFlowIQ continuously tracks their progress across key biometric and clinical markers, including HbA1c, weight loss trajectories, medication adherence, and comorbidity improvement, to deliver timely, individualized interventions.

“Combining Heuro Health’s science-driven care model with Milliman CareFlowIQ’s clinical intelligence represents a major step forward in personalized, accountable obesity medicine,” said Ben Newton, CEO of Milliman CareFlowIQ. “Using CareFlowIQ, Heuro can identify at-risk populations and monitor progress metric by metric, turning fragmented clinical data into actionable intelligence that improves care delivery and supports long-term metabolic success.”

“I am pleased to be working with Milliman CareFlowIQ. Milliman’s ability to segment patients into the right clinical cohorts allows Heuro to tailor treatment options and medication intensity based on obesity class. This helps employers offer world-class obesity care while keeping treatment aligned with predictable cost models. Together, Heuro and Milliman can monitor patient progress in real time, allowing physicians to adjust care protocols when needed while also demonstrating measurable financial benefits for employers through reduced claims. We expect this partnership with Milliman to take our already impressive results to the next level,” said Jesse Kessler, CEO of Heuro Health. “Using CareFlowIQ, we are bringing precision and accountability to obesity medicine, helping every patient achieve meaningful and measurable change.”

About Heuro Health

Heuro Health is a science-driven obesity and metabolic health company delivering personalized, clinically guided weight loss care. Built on the foundation that effective obesity treatment requires both medical expertise and behavior change science, Heuro combines board-certified obesity specialists, registered dietitians, and evidence-based coaching with weight loss medications. Heuro’s tailored care pathways adjust treatment duration, medication intensity, and support based on each patient’s obesity class and clinical profile. Heuro Health is committed to delivering obesity care that is grounded in science, powered by data, and delivered with empathy, helping individuals achieve meaningful, lasting health improvement.

About Milliman CareFlowIQ

Milliman CareFlowIQ, developed by the experts at Milliman Pluritem, is the superior, scalable clinical data platform that delivers clinical intelligence to healthcare’s data chaos. Through a next-generation clinical data pipeline, CareFlowIQ transforms legacy formats and disconnected records into searchable, clean and context-rich insights. CareFlowIQ enables healthcare providers and health tech leadership to accelerate onboarding, identify care gaps, and make confident, data-driven decisions. Built to handle real world complexity, CareFlowIQ extracts meaningful narratives from PDFs, even doctor’s notes, to unlock relevant clinical insights in seconds, and support API integration or direct clinician use. It’s not just more clinical data—it’s clinical intelligence built around the complete patient story. Visit us at CareFlowIQ.com.

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges, from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs—so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.

