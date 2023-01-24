Heritage Group Expands Investment Team and Announces Vice President Promotion

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heritage Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Tome to Vice President, as well as the addition of two new members to the investment team, Kevin Ryan, Vice President and Franklin Garstin, Associate.

Matt Tome joined Heritage in 2019 as an Associate. Prior to joining Heritage, Matt was an Associate in the Debt Capital Markets group at Stephens Inc., where he worked on a range of leveraged finance transactions. Prior to working in debt capital markets, Matt was an analyst at Stephens working on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising transactions across a broad range of industries.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Matt’s well-deserved promotion to Vice President. Matt has made meaningful contributions to the firm and created value across all aspects of the investment process, from thematic investment work to post-closing portfolio company value creation,” said Lauren Brueggen, Partner at Heritage Group.

“In addition to his acumen as an investor, Matt is a wonderful steward of the firm’s culture, and we are pleased to acknowledge these accomplishments through this promotion,” said Rock Morphis and David McClellan, Founders of Heritage Group.

Heritage is also excited to announce the expansion of its investment team with two recent additions to the team, which include Kevin Ryan, who joined as a Vice President, and Franklin Garstin, who has joined as an Associate.

Kevin was previously the Director of Business Development for Southern Orthodontic Partners, a Shore Capital portfolio company, where he played an active role in growing the company from two doctors in one state to over 50 doctors across eight states. Prior to this, Kevin was an Associate at Pharos Capital Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and started his career as an investment banking analyst with Stephens Inc.

Franklin joined Heritage from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was a Senior Associate in Healthcare Transaction Advisory, and previously worked as an associate at Deloitte, where he focused on healthcare audit work.

“We look forward to building upon the success of our strategic healthcare investment model and are pleased to welcome Kevin and Franklin as members of our growing team,” said Graham Hunter, Partner at Heritage Group.

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a Nashville, Tennessee based, healthcare-focused private equity firm with more than 35 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies. Heritage has over $700 million of assets under management and seeks to make majority and minority investments in high-growth healthcare services and healthcare technology businesses that address the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. The firm’s limited partners include some of the leading healthcare organizations in the nation, including large provider systems, payers, and healthcare service providers, which collectively operate over 600 hospitals and insure more than 45 million lives. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com.

