Herbalife Nutrition Announces $400 Million Investment in Key Digital Transformation Growth Initiative

Represents Largest Single Investment in Company’s History

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced Herbalife One, a new digital transformation initiative centered around launching a single platform that creates a simplified and integrated experience for distributors and their customers around the world. As a key driver for future growth objectives, the Herbalife One platform will be built around new technologies and streamlined processes, resulting in greater efficiencies and productivity.

“We are excited to announce the board’s approval to proceed with our new digital transformation platform, the largest single investment in the company’s history,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “The design of this new seamless platform experience is a result of extensive collaboration with our distributors to identify a technology that will enable our future growth, by delivering a best-in-class digital experience for all distributors and their customers.”

The investment of over $400 million includes an incremental expenditure of up to $250 million over the next three years.

Herbalife One will be built using a modern and flexible architecture approach integrating deep data analytics and insights, increased performance, and high speed-to-market deployment of future updates. More than a dozen key digital enhancements to be implemented include new distributor sign-ups, onboarding and training, wellness content accessibility, new shopping tools, and new community coaching and support tools, among others.

